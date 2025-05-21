Fresh Faces: Oklahoma DE Marvin Jones Jr. Looking to Reach Potential for Sooners
Marvin Jones Jr. is at his third blue-blood program in four years.
Jones, a former 5-star defensive end from Sunrise, FL, came to Oklahoma in December after splitting his first three years of college football between Georgia and Florida State.
Jones’ path to Norman is one he would’ve never predicted. But it’s also one that he’s thankful for.
“Going to Georgia and Florida State, you don’t really think about leaving the school when you get there,” Jones said. “Everything happens for a reason. It’s really a full-circle moment.”
Out of high school, Jones was ranked the No. 2 edge rusher in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports and chose Georgia over other schools that he visited, including Oklahoma, Alabama, USC and Florida State.
Jones played in 25 games over two seasons in Athens, combining for 16 tackles and five tackles for loss.
After that, Jones went to Florida State, where his father, Marvin Sr., played. For the Seminoles — who went 2-10 in 2024 — Jones posted 25 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble.
Jones entered the portal again after just one season in Tallahassee, this time transferring to OU — a school that he fell in love with during the high school recruiting process.
“(Defensive line) coach (Miguel) Chavis was probably the biggest factor,” Jones said. “I just love it here. Sometimes I can’t explain it.”
Jones also noted that OU head coach Brent Venables was a reason that he chose Oklahoma.
After spending three years at high-level programs, Jones said the training regimen in Norman is similar to what it was like at Georgia and Florida State.
“A lot of schools are different but the same,” Jones said. “The only thing you can change is your effort. You can make it as hard as you want it to be.”
Jones comes from a football bloodline.
Marvin Jones Sr. is a College Football Hall of Fame linebacker who won the Butkus Award, Lombardi Award and Jack Lambert Trophy for the Seminoles in 1992. He spent 10 years with the NFL, finishing his career with 1,029 tackles for the New York Jets.
Advice from his father has helped Jones during his first few years of college football, as well as with his second transfer.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Fresh Faces: Transfer OL Luke Baklenko Enjoying First Few Months at Oklahoma
OU Softball: Looking Back on Oklahoma's Series Defeat to Alabama
Weekend Wrap: Oklahoma Blasts Its Way to Super Regionals
“You have to (listen to him),” Jones said. “Sometimes I don’t want to; I want to roll my eyes. I have to remember he knows what he’s talking about.”
Jones is listed on OU’s spring roster at 6-5 and 255 pounds.
Though Jones hasn’t fully tapped into his potential yet at the college level, R Mason Thomas — a veteran on OU’s defensive line — believes the transfer will get there.
“I love that guy,” Thomas said. “(We’re) both from South Florida. I knew of him, but I didn't know him personally. (He’s a) better guy knowing him now. I already knew how he was gonna act, but it was kind of surprising even when you first meet him still."
Jones added, “I want to grow as a leader off the field, be the best teammate I can be. Obviously everybody wants to perform, just working every day.”