Fresh Faces: Transfer OL Luke Baklenko Enjoying First Few Months at Oklahoma
During spring practice, Luke Baklenko’s goal was to show his willingness.
Baklenko, a transfer offensive lineman, came to Oklahoma in December after two seasons at Stanford.
He primarily played right tackle during his two seasons with the Cardinal. But as he joins a new program, Baklenko is open to playing wherever is most helpful to his team.
“I’m just excited to get to work,” Baklenko said. “I’ve been training both sides, so wherever (offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh) needs me.”
Baklenko played in 11 games and started nine for Stanford in 2024. His 646 snaps were the sixth most of any Cardinal offensive player. The year before that, Baklenko started five games, allowing zero quarterback hurries.
Pro Football Focus gave Baklenko a 58.2 offensive grade for the 2024 season, much improved from his 49.9 mark in 2023.
Baklenko entered the transfer portal in December. He heard from several major programs, including Auburn and Michigan State.
Ultimately, Baklenko decided that OU was the right fit.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL
Fresh Faces: Oklahoma DL Jacob Henry Embracing Return to Football After Year Off
Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Offers Handful of Prospects in Addition to New Commits
Fresh Faces: Oklahoma OT Michael Fasusi 'Grateful' to Learn from Teammates, Coaches
“It was pretty crazy,” Baklenko said. “A lot of schools reached out; definitely blessed for that. I just decided OU… the coaching here is amazing, the atmosphere. The competition’s going to be great. Really glad to be here.”
One of Oklahoma’s main selling points was Bedenbaugh, who has served as the Sooners’ offensive line coach since 2013.
Baklenko admitted that Bedenbaugh isn’t easy on his players. But the offensive tackle knows that’s best for his — and his teammates’ — development.
“He definitely sets the culture for us,” Baklenko said. “He definitely keeps us in line. Bedenbaugh requires a lot of football knowledge, which I’ve enjoyed so far. Getting to know the scheme and learn more formations, learn more about the defense. That’s been the biggest thing I’m enjoying so far.”
The Sooners are looking for more consistency from their offensive line.
Oklahoma had a different starting five in the offensive line for each of its first nine games in 2024.
Bedenbaugh played three different left tackles, three different left guards, three different centers, and three different right tackles — all in various combinations. Right guard Febechi Nwaiwu was the only Sooner who remained in the starting lineup for all 13 games.
Baklenko is one of three offensive linemen that Stanford collected from the portal, along with fellow Stanford transfer Jake Maikkula and Western Carolina transfer Derek Simmons. Oklahoma also picked up five linemen — Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje, Owen Hollenbeck, Darius Afalava and Sean Hutton — in its 2025 recruiting class.
OU’s line looks much different than it did in 2024, and Baklenko’s goal remains to fit in wherever he can to help his team win games.
“We’ve worked really hard so far this year,” Baklenko said. “We’re in that meeting room all the time. We’re really excited to show what we’ve got this season. It’s a great culture; I think I fit in with it perfectly.”