Weekend Wrap: Oklahoma Blasts Its Way to Super Regionals
NORMAN — Oklahoma breezed through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
The 2-seeded Sooners played the minimum 15 innings required to punch their ticket to next weekend’s Super Regionals, run ruling Boston University and California (twice) in the process.
Patty Gasso’s team was never stressed despite leading a host of freshmen and transfers through their first postseason together, which is a good sign as OU eyes a rematch with the 15-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide at Love’s Field.
Starting to Peak
Gasso never wants her team to play its best ball of the year too early.
Oklahoma showed just how devastating it can be in the regular season home finale against Texas, but after strong showings at the SEC Tournament and through three games of the NCAA Tournament, Gasso sees a team finding its stride at the right time.
“I’ve said this team hasn't peaked and I'm starting to feel something about this right now and it's pretty exciting,” Gasso said on Sunday.
The Sooners got contributions up and down the lineup all weekend.
Not only did OU get long balls from Kasidi Pickering and Gabbie Garcia at the top of the lineup, but the Sooners were constantly putting Ailana Agbayani and Abby Dayton on base at the bottom of the order to pressure opposing pitching staffs in every single at-bat.
“I think we started as a bunt and run, that kind of team,” Gasso said. “But shoutout to (our strength coach) and some of the things these guys have been doing to get strong. Their swings have changed for power.
“So there are bunts here and there but right now they're swinging so well. It's just strength and it's preparation and it's hard work and it's listening to game plans.”
Rested Arms
The offensive explosion took all the pressure off OU’s pitching staff.
Sam Landry started all three games, but Oklahoma’s ace was in-and-out of all three contests quickly.
She pitched 10 innings and threw 148 total pitches, which was light work compared to how many pitches she threw in SEC play.
“I loved it. I think the one thing she would take back up, and it bugs her so bad, is the error (on Sunday),” Gasso said. “… She handled it well. I thought she, there were times when she was throwing a few too many balls. I think she would tell you that, like throughout the weekend. But giving up (three) runs over the course of three games, that's pretty stout pitching staff.”
Gasso and associate head coach and pitching coach Jen Rocha were able to spread the rest of the weekend’s innings around the staff.
Kierston Deal was able to get into the game on Friday, then Audrey Lowry, Isabella Smith and Paytn Monticelli took on California on Saturday and Sunday.
“I was really probably more in tune with KD,” Gasso said on Friday, “because she's really important to this program and to this pitching staff. And she had that look on her face of boss and calm and confident, and that was huge for us.”
All Hands on Deck
Another perk of handling business in dominant fashion was that Gasso was able to get virtually every batter on her roster into at least one game over the weekend.
Even if it was just one at-bat, those moments are crucial for development, and Gasso loved what her team did with every chance.
“This is a big moment, and you can feel it,” Gasso said. “It definitely feels different than a regular SEC game. It has that championship feel about it.
“… And to get that opportunity, what I love about them, some of them took walks when they could have just swung out of their shoes. Like, here's my one shot. They took a walk for the team, came around to score. That's maturity and approach and the gamesmanship that they understand about walks turning to runs… That's what I love about them, is that they get it. They get what we're trying to do.”
Rebuilding that culture after losing so many pieces last offseason wasn’t easy, but it showed the veteran players on the team that the 2025 Sooners are ready to make noise once again this postseason.
“It just goes to show how much we bond and connect off the field,” OU slugger Ella Parker said on Sunday. “We do a lot of work doing that and making sure that everybody has a sense of togetherness, not only on the field, but off the field.
“And it makes me really excited to see what we have going forward and really looking forward to this coming weekend.”