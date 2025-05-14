Fresh Faces: Oklahoma QB Jett Niu Not Regretting Decision to Play for Sooners
NORMAN — Jett Niu likely won’t play much in 2025, but he’s a viable option for the Sooners in the future.
Niu, a freshman from Lehi, UT, is one of four scholarship quarterbacks on OU’s roster.
A consensus 3-star prospect, Niu flipped his commitment from Oklahoma State to the Sooners on early signing day, Dec. 4. Niu had been committed to OSU since September, but he switched his pledge just two days after OU offered him.
“This was a decision that I needed to make for my future, and I just moved on with it,” Niu said. “I was really just in shock at first, and then I kind of talked it over with my family. This was a decision that I needed to make for my future.”
A few months into his time in Norman, Niu doesn’t regret the decision.
“It’s going great,” Niu said. “The offense is going really well, and I just think that this brotherhood has really taught me lessons. I’m just grateful to be in the position that I am.”
As a senior in 2024, Niu completed 195-of-341 passes for 2,857 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for three scores. He led Lehi High School on a deep playoff run, logging 368 passing yards in the state semifinals.
Niu joins an Oklahoma team in desperate need of better quarterback play.
The Sooners finished 119th nationally in passing yards per game in 2024, averaging 175.8. Jackson Arnold — who transferred to Auburn after the regular season — led OU with 1,421 passing yards a year ago.
John Mateer, a transfer from Washington State, will almost certainly be Oklahoma’s Week 1 starter. Mateer logged 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Cougars in 2024, completing 64.6 percent of his passes.
Niu is one of three guys who will back him up, along with Michael Hawkins Jr. and brand-newcomer Whitt Newbauer. Hawkins started three games for the Sooners in 2024, while Newbauer — who transferred to OU from Mercer last week and just signed on Tuesday — played in nine games for the Bears a year ago.
Though Niu is currently far down the depth chart, OU coach Brent Venables sees great potential from the young signal caller.
“He's a really skilled, developed quarterback,” Venables said. “He's got a great frame. His mechanics and fundamentals are exceptional. The way he climbs the pocket, his accuracy, his ability to push the ball down field, his instincts ... Incredible quickness in his release and great communication, leadership qualities.”
Niu described Norman as a home-like setting, calling it a “welcoming community.” He also feels at home in Ben Arbuckle’s offense.
Arbuckle — the Sooners’ offensive coordinator who came to OU from Washington State in December — leads an offense that Niu said is similar to the one he played in during high school.
“A lot of football’s the same concepts, just different terminology,” Niu said. “I’ve been a little bit more comfortable with this offense, just new terminology. I think that some of the parts in this offense apply to my high school offense. He’s kind of taking me under his wing. I’m learning from his game.”
Even if Niu never appears in a game for the Sooners in 2025, the last few months have prepared him for when he eventually gets the call.
“I know there have been multiple quarterbacks that have come from Oklahoma that are still in the league right now, and I know that this could just be my next step to progressing towards that goal,” Niu said.