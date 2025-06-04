Fresh Faces: Oklahoma QB John Mateer Hoping 'Swag' Can Revamp OU's Offense
John Mateer walks past Heisman Park almost every day — and every time he does, it’s surreal to him.
Oklahoma has produced seven Heisman Trophy winners, with Kyler Murray winning the award most recently in 2018.
“There’s, what, seven statues there? It’s pretty cool,” Mateer said. “That’s something that can happen as an outcome of the process you do every day.”
But more than winning the award given annually to college football’s most elite player, Mateer just wants the team success that all seven OU Heismans enjoyed.
“I want to win games,” Mateer said. “It would be really cool, it would. I’m not going to say it won’t. But winning games is most important. Then we’ll see what happens after that.”
Mateer committed to Oklahoma in December through the transfer portal, and it was a much-needed splash for the Sooners, whose offense struggled mightily in 2024.
The quarterback, now a junior, threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions at Washington State a year ago. He also rushed for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns.
247Sports ranked Mateer as the No. 6 player from the transfer portal after the 2024 season.
Oklahoma, on the other, finished 119th nationally in passing offense in 2024, averaging 175.8 yards per game. Jackson Arnold led the offense with 1,421 passing yards, and he transferred to Auburn after the season. Tight end Bauer Sharp led OU with 324 receiving yards and transferred to LSU in December.
Since Mateer arrived in Norman in January, it’s been clear to his teammates and coaches that he will help things change.
They believe that the quarterback will get the program back to what it was when players like Murray, Baker Mayfield and Sam Bradford played.
“From day one, you just knew that John was different,” wide receiver Isaiah Sategna said. “John’s the type of guy, it doesn’t matter the play, whoever’s open, he’s going to get the ball to them. He has a great sense of vision for the field, and he has a strong arm. He’s trying to get it out quickly.”
OU coach Brent Venables added, “The passion, the energy, the physical toughness, the detail, the precision, the cohesion, the aggressiveness in the philosophy, the depth in what they do — really loved all of it.”
As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, Mateer logged an offensive grade of 83.4. His rushing grade (86.2) was fourth among NCAA Division I FBS quarterbacks.
He did so alongside offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who now holds the same role at Oklahoma.
During spring ball, their connection was evident — and it’s even rubbed off on others in the program.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
OU Softball: Patty Gasso Advocates for Change to the WCWS Format
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Lands Commit from 5-Star Finley Chastain
OU Softball: Patty Gasso Has Nothing But Pride for Oklahoma's 'Joyous Ride'
“He’s built relationships with all these guys really fast,” Mateer said. “It’s impressive to watch. The players are getting it, and they’re feeling more comfortable in it every day. It’s exciting to see.”
Arbuckle said, “He knows what I'm thinking, he knows where I'm at on plays, and he understands whenever we may be in a bad situation on a play call. He's able to ultimately put us in a better situation just from film study experiences that he's had, Whether playing games or going against Coach BV's defense in the spring.”
Mateer is a dual-threat playmaker that Oklahoma fans believe can revamp the Sooners’ offense. But it’s more than just his on-field abilities that have impressed those around him during the spring.
The redshirt junior signal caller has been a football-first leader since stepping foot in Norman, according to his teammates.
“He’s all about ball,” tight end Jaren Kanak said. “He’s not so much about all the distractions that come with college. And I like that about him. He’s a pro, he’s a natural leader, he likes to command the offense and take control and lead these guys.”
Sategna added, “From day one, you just knew John was different. Just the aura that comes with him. Everybody knows that he’s that guy. When he’s on the field, you can see that too.”
Mateer played in 25 games total at Washington State, and during that time he discovered the nature of having “swag” on the field.
His goal since arriving in Norman has been to distribute that to his offensive teammates.
“People say I have swag,” Mateer said. “I mean, just playing football. I have the ball in my hand every play. If I get the opportunity to do something with it, the camera’s on me all the time, so I guess I have swag. Some people say I have toughness. I feel like I have an obligation to give everything I have for my teammates. I guess that’s where that comes from.”
While Mateer and Arbuckle were the two most newsworthy additions, Oklahoma’s offense looks completely different across the board.
Former Cal starting running back Jaydn Ott joins returners Jovantae Barnes, Xavier Robinson and Taylor Tatum in the backfield.
With Mateer’s dual-threat capabilities, connection with the Sooners’ running backs is a necessity.
“Obviously, handing the ball off, you could say it’s been universally the same, but every running back is a little different,” Mateer said. “I like to run the ball, too. But just doing that with them and working with them, building that relationship with them is very important because they got to protect me too so I want them to like me.”
And the Sooners added Sategna (Arkansas), Keontez Lewis (Southern Illinois), Javonnie Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) and Josiah Martin (Cal) to the wide receiver room from the transfer portal. OU also returns wideouts Deion Burks, Jacob Jordan and Zion Kearney.
“(The chemistry has) been forming pretty quick,” Mateer said. “These guys are very good athletes, excited to throw to them. It’s been good, especially me knowing the offense and knowing how the routes should be run, when to run, we can talk about those things.”
Oklahoma signed three offensive linemen — Luke Baklenko (Stanford), Derek Simmons (Western Carolina) and Jake Maikkula (Stanford) — from the transfer portal to join veterans like Troy Everett, Heath Ozaeta and Logan Howland.
The Sooners played eight different offensive line starting lineups in their first nine games in 2024, and more consistent play from the unit is imperative for Mateer to reach his full potential at OU.
Mateer and the offensive line had plenty of time to build rapport with each other throughout spring practice.
“A lot of very good stuff (from the defense) is challenging me,” Mateer said. “It makes me and the O-line and the center communicate a lot. It’s a lot of fun.”
Mateer wants his team to win more than he wants to earn recognition.
After a few months of spring ball, the quarterback feels well prepared to do so at OU — whether he ends up with a life-size statue of himself in Heisman Park or not.
“I think we’re going to do a good job,” Mateer said. “Lot of talented guys on the offense. There’s a lot that we can do.”