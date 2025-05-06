Fresh Faces: Oklahoma S Marcus Wimberly Embracing Rigorous Conditioning
NORMAN — Marcus Wimberly had to mentally prepare himself before arriving on campus at Oklahoma.
Wimberly, a freshman defensive back from Bauxite, AR, knew that the workout regimen would be much more strenuous in Norman.
And it was still more grueling than he anticipated.
“It’s intense, man,” Wimberly said at OU’s football media day. “I had to make it sound a little worse in my mind coming in. Still that wasn’t enough because it was still crazy intense.
Though Wimberly admitted to being exhausted after every workout, he understands the value.
“You have to be detailed to hang that banner, and we all want to hang a banner,” Wimberly said. “We all want to win a National Championship. Each and every day we’re hungry for that.”
Wimberly came to OU as a 4-star prospect by On3 and Rivals, while ESPN and 247Sports graded him as a 3-star. On3 ranked him the No. 19 safety in the Class of 2025. Now a defensive back, Wimberly played safety in high school while also lining up at quarterback and wide receiver for Bauxite.
Before spring ball began, Wimberly saw strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt’s grueling workouts as a way to stand out.
“You can’t teach effort and you can’t teach hard work,” Wimberly said. “Those are the biggest things that are going to benefit me in the long run. I’m willing to put in the extra work, the extra study time. All I have to do now is follow the system, learn it, get it down mentally, and I think I’ll get it down.”
Wimberly said the biggest challenge during his first few months at OU was learning the Sooners’ new system, noting that he needs to “overcome the mental block to play fast physically.”
The defensive back said he leaned on several of the Sooners’ most veteran secondary players, particularly Robert Spears-Jennings, Sammy Omosigho and Mike Boganowski.
“Those guys have really mentored me and taught me a lot and guided me along the way,” Wimberly said. “Whether I need football advice, life advice, spiritual advice, those guys are there to encourage me.”
After the Crimson Combine on April 12, Spears-Jennings applauded Wimberly and fellow freshman defensive back Omarion Robinson for how quickly they picked up on OU’s defensive scheme.
“Those guys are both young and learned the defense as fast as they did,” Spears-Jennings said. “They're going to be great players as long as they learn the details.
After a spring filled with exhausting workouts and learning the Sooners’ schemes, Wimberly hopes to be a Week 1 contributor for OU.
“I didn’t come to sit on the bench, and they didn't recruit me to sit on the bench,” Wimberly said. “I get in that film room, I put in the extra work, I work my tail off when it comes to being with (Schmidt). I think that’s crucial to have that mindset that you’re going to have that instant impact. That’s what they want.”