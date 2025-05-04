Former Oklahoma Tight End Chooses ACC Program as Transfer Destination
Former Oklahoma tight end Davon Mitchell has found a new home.
Mitchell, who spent only one season in Norman, announced that he will transfer to Louisville on Sunday.
Despite coming to OU as a highly-touted prospect, Mitchell never played a snap for the Sooners.
Mitchell was a consensus 4-star recruit out of Los Alamitos in California, ranked No. 68 overall in the Class of 2024 by ESPN. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami and others.
Mitchell’s size particularly stood out, with the tight end being listed at 6-foot-3 and 259 pounds in 2024. Still, the Sooners opted to give others — Bauer Sharp, Jake Roberts and Kaden Helms — time at the position instead of Mitchell.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL
Former Oklahoma RB Gavin Sawchuk is Headed to the ACC
Fresh Faces: Oklahoma Walk-On OL Sean Hutton Learning From Fasusi, Bedenbaugh
Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Pursues Football, Basketball Recruits in Upcoming Classes
Helms, Kade McIntyre and Jaren Kanak are the only tight ends from the 2024 squad listed on OU’s spring roster. The Sooners added a few, though, from the transfer portal in John Locke Jr. (Louisiana Tech), Will Huggins (Pittsburg State) and Carson Kent (Kennesaw State). OU also signed one tight end, Trynae Washington of Carl Albert High School, to its 2025 recruiting class.
Mitchell joins a Louisville team that went 9-4 and finished fourth place in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. The Cardinals beat Washington 35-34 in the Sun Bowl.
Led by quarterback Tyler Shough, recently picked in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, Louisville leaned heavily on its passing game in 2024. The Cardinals recorded 3,433 passing yards as a team.
The post-spring transfer portal window closed on April 25.