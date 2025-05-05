Report: Michigan’s Sherrone Moore Suspended, Will Coach Against Oklahoma
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore will miss two games in 2025, but he’ll coach against the Sooners.
ESPN reported that Moore is expected to be suspended as part of self-imposed sanctions. The suspension is the result of the Connor Stallions advanced scouting scandal.
Stallions, a low-level member of Michigan’s staff, was involved in a controversy that alleged impermissible in-person scouting and sign-stealing.
A former defensive analyst for the Wolverines, Stallions was accused of purchasing tickets to 30 games involving 11 different Big Ten schools over a three-year span. Stallions also appeared to be on Central Michigan’s sideline during a game between the Chippewas and Michigan State in 2023.
Stallions resigned from his role at Michigan in late 2023 and now is a high school defensive coordinator.
The Wolverines won the National Championship in the 2023 season, the same year in which the allegations came out. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan’s coach that year, left the program in favor of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers after the season.
Moore has served on Michigan’s staff since 2018. He started as the tight ends coach in Ann Arbor before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2020. The coach later was promoted to full-time offensive coordinator in 2023 before being hired to replace Harbaugh as head coach in 2024.
Before his coaching career, Moore played offensive guard at Oklahoma, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree. He played in 14 games for the Sooners after transferring to OU from Butler Community College (Kansas).
In his first year as Michigan’s coach, Moore led the Wolverines to an 8-5 record and a ReliaQuest Bowl win against Alabama.
ESPN also reported that the two games Moore will miss won’t be the Wolverines’ first two games — which would have been New Mexico and Oklahoma.
Instead, Moore will reportedly be suspended for Michigan’s third and fourth games against Central Michigan and Nebraska.
Oklahoma opens the 2025 season against Illinois State on Aug. 30 before battling the Wolverines in Week 2.