Two Oklahoma Athletes Receive SEC Community Service Award
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — The Southeastern Conference announced the male and female Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners for each of its 16 member institutions Thursday, and Gabi Barrera and Zach Schmit were the University of Oklahoma's honorees.
Barrera, Schmit and the 30 winners from the other 15 SEC schools, who will each receive a $7,500 post-graduate scholarship from the league, are now nominees for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year, which will be announced later this month. The two winners will each receive a $15,000 post-graduate scholarship, provided by the SEC.
Barrera is senior on OU's track & field and cross country teams who will graduate this weekend with a degree in psychology. Schmit was a redshirt senior on OU's football team last fall and graduated in May 2024 with a degree in chemical engineering after 2 1/2 years as the Sooners' starting kicker.
The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.