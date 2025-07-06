Freshman Phenoms: Manny Choice Adds Size, Physicality to Oklahoma's Receiver Room
Leading up to the 2025 season, Sooners on SI counts down five true freshmen who could make an impact for Oklahoma in the fall, starting today with wide receiver Manny Choice.
Ben Arbuckle’s offense is set in the backfield.
Quarterback John Mateer will pull the strings, and OU general manager Jim Nagy struck in the transfer portal by landing Cal running back Jaydn Ott.
Having receiver Deion Burks back healthy will be a jolt, and the Sooners added a plethora of pass catchers from the portal to try and support the former Purdue transfer.
But Emmett Jones also signed a pair of receivers from the high school ranks who should have no issues handling the physicality of the SEC.
Manny Choice has the frame to battle any secondary thrown at him.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder signed from Lancaster, TX, rated as a 4-star recruit by On3 and a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.
An all-around athlete, he also competed in the hurdles in high school, and he plans to bring all those physical talents to OU’s wide receiver room.
Last year, all of Oklahoma’s freshmen were called upon after poor injury luck struck the room.
And while Jones hopes his room will be able to avoid a similar level of misfortune in 2025, Choice entered spring football with the mindset to prepare for any outcome should the coaching staff need him to make an impact.
“I’m just focused mainly on player development and getting better, whatever that may be, mentally or physically,” Choice said. “Just getting better.”
Choice started the spring behind another of Oklahoma’s offseason acquisitions.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Oklahoma GM Jim Nagy Explains Why OU Won't Overspend for 5-Star Recruits
- All Eyes Will be on Oklahoma Throughout 2025
- Greg Sankey Impressed with Oklahoma's First Year in SEC: 'Fundamentals Are There'
Javonnie Gibson, a 6-2 transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, was one of the stories of spring ball as a big-bodied option for the Sooners.
He went down in the final week of spring football with a leg injury.
“(Gibson) got rolled up on in practice, unfortunately,” OU coach Brent Venables said at the end of spring ball. “If he just stays on schedule, he'll be back to start the season and be back with us.”
Though Venables expects Gibson back, there will still be opportunities for other receivers to make an impact early in fall camp before Gibson is back to 100 percent at practice.
Choice has complete faith in Jones and Arbuckle, and he’s ready to do whatever it takes to show off his abilities during fall camp and if he’s asked to play a role in the fall.
“I trust in the program, I trust in the offensive scheme, I trust in the leaders, I trust in everything that this place has going on,” he said. “I feel like this whole receiver corps is very explosive.
“I’m just focused mainly on player development and getting better, whatever that may be, mentally or physically. Just getting better.”