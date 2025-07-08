Freshman Phenoms: Oklahoma DL Trent Wilson is 'Hungry' to Achieve Ambitious Goals
Leading up to the 2025 season, Sooners on SI counts down five true freshmen who could make an impact for Oklahoma in the fall. Today, we take a look at the path to playing time for defensive tackle Trent Wilson.
Cracking Todd Bates’ defensive line rotation as an underclassman could be tough this year, but it’s not impossible.
Last year, true freshman Jayden Jackson earned 10 starts despite the Sooners having more experienced players on hand.
And while Jackson returns, alongside Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams, freshman Trent Wilson hopes to follow in Jackson’s footsteps.
The 6-foot-3 defensive tackle weighed in at 294 pounds ahead of spring football, and the Washington D.C., product was all business from the moment he arrived on campus in Norman.
“My goal is to get (be named a) Freshman All-American, and my goal is to be a better version of myself,” Wilson said. “… Just to reach my full potential.”
Even with Williams, Jackson and Halton locking down three big spots in the rotation, Wilson will have to battle other experienced returners.
Former 5-star recruit David Stone is looking to break out during his sophomore year, and Markus Strong has an extra year under his belt studying Brent Venables’ defense, but during spring practice, Stone said Wilson is doing everything possible to earn the coaching staff’s trust.
“He's hungry, man. He doesn't look like a young guy… He looks grown,” Stone said. “The way he plays, he's strong. Seeing him work hard, it makes me feel proud because I'm able to put my arm around him — when he came around during the bowl game, I was out there coaching him. I was telling him everything to do.
“Now, I don't have to tell him anything. He knows what to do. He's putting the extra work in off the field. You can definitely see it.”
Bates isn’t afraid to throw different bodies in waves at opposing offensive lines.
Last year, Da’Jon Terry was able to play a significant number of snaps alongside Jackson, Williams, Halton and Stone.
The Sooners luckily avoided any major setbacks at defensive tackle as well, allowing plenty of fresh bodies to get moved in and out of games all season.
Wilson has the frame to hold up to SEC offensive line play even as a freshman, and if he can continue to grow throughout fall camp, he’ll have a chance to earn early snaps on the back end of Bates’ rotation.
Wilson understood the opportunity ahead of him, and he spent the spring listening intently to every coaching point Bates tossed his way.
“He's going tell you what you need to do and you've got to do it,” Wilson said of Bates. “He's the best at what he does so he knows what he's talking about. So no matter how he says it, he's saying the right thing.”
His teammates took notice, too, and Wilson’s fellow defensive tackles believe there are big things to come in his career.
“He’s doing good. That’s my guy right there,” Halton said. “You know coming in as a freshman, just knowing what to do. With him just knowing what to do. After that he’s just going to take off.”