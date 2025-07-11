Freshman Phenoms: Oklahoma OL Michael Fasusi Ready to Immediately Contribute
Offensive line is one of Oklahoma’s most unpredictable areas entering the 2025 season, and Michael Fasusi could be a benefactor.
Fasusi, a 5-star freshman, will compete for repetitions at offensive tackle, likely playing on the left side.
"It's been going great,” Fasusi said during spring ball. “Coming down to the competition, to getting better at everything. Just developing has been amazing, having the right people around me to just get better, that's all it's really been this whole spring. I'm really grateful for it."
The Sooners are desperately looking for continuity on their offensive line.
Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh started eight different lineups in OU’s first nine games a year ago, and injuries on the line continued to plague the Sooners throughout the season.
Redshirt sophomore Logan Howland and senior Jacob Sexton each started four games for the Sooners at left tackle in 2024. Sexton also started four times at left guard but missed OU’s last few games with an injury.
At right tackle, Western Carolina transfer Derek Simmons and returner Jake Taylor, a redshirt junior, are the favorites to start in Week 1.
As he did in 2024, Bedenbaugh will likely get creative with his lineups, shuttling players in and out of positions to find the most effective group of five linemen.
Fasusi will likely be a part of that, and he said he’s ready for the challenge.
“I'm still learning,” Fasusi said. “I'm not perfect at everything but at the same time I'm making sure that they know I wanna be better at it and they're really helping me with it. Same with my teammates, I go to them if I have any questions.
“I know where I want to be, so putting my head in that film, working on my footwork, working on my hands, knowing what is important and just developing off of that.”
Fasusi begins his Oklahoma career with lofty expectations.
The offensive tackle was ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports. Fasusi earned invites to both the Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl and is listed at 6-5 and 302 pounds.
Fasusi made it his goal to drown out the surrounding noise when he enrolled.
“I’ve kind of just pushed out the five-star thing, kind of pushed that out of my head,” Fasusi said. “Ever since I came here, I was like, ‘I’m not a five-star anymore; I’m just a guy that’s trying to just play some football and be the best I can be.’ So I really just pushed that aside, making sure that doesn’t give me added pressure because I don’t feel like there’s any point in that.”
Redshirt senior center Troy Everett — who began his career at Appalachian State before transferring to OU in 2023 — admitted that Fasusi is one of the most physically gifted offensive linemen that he’s seen.
Everett also pointed out that the highly ranked prospect hasn’t brought any entitlement to the program since arriving in January.
“He’s put on weight,” Everett said. He’s done what the coaches say. He works really hard, so I’m excited for him. He’s just got to stay the course.”
Edge rusher Taylor Wein is one of many Sooner defensive players who were tasked with trying to get past Fasusi during spring ball.
The redshirt sophomore defender believes that Fasusi will be an instant difference-maker — based on both his intangibles and his willingness to learn.
“Fasusi's very patient,” Wein said. “He has a really high ceiling. He's gonna be a dude one day. I think right now he's stepping into a big role. We'll just see where that takes him, but the future is really bright."