NORMAN — Oklahoma has already had its Senior Day ceremonies, but quite a few notable Sooners players will play their last home games of their careers when No. 22 OU takes on Texas A&M on Saturday.

Here are highlight moments from some of the seniors who figure to be playing their last game on Owen Field:

Adepoju Adebawore, DE

On the second play last month at Mississippi State, Adebawore burst off the edge and brought down Bulldogs’ quarterback Kamario Taylor for a 6-yard loss.

Gunnar Allen, OL

The Aledo, Texas, product has become a regular special-teams contributor in recent weeks.

Ben Anderson, LS

Anderson, a four-year staple at long snapper for the Sooners, raced down to make a tackle on a third quarter punt earlier this month against Florida. The tackle helped set up Courtland Guillory’s interception a few plays later.

Rocky Beers, TE

It didn’t take long for Beers to endear himself to OU fans. Late in the first quarter of the season-opening against UTEP, Beers caught a deep pass from John Mateer and hurdled a Miners’ defender just before the goal line en route to his first touchdown for the Sooners.

Peyton Bowen, S

Isaiah Sategna, WR

Bowen has another year of eligibility remaining but seems almost sure to make the jump to the NFL and went through Senior Day ceremonies. There are plenty of options for Bowen’s highlight but we’ll go with his blocked punt against Missouri last season. The Sooners were trailing 3-0 in the second quarter when Bowen came off the edge and blocked the Tigers’ field goal to give OU the ball back. Three plays later, Sategna hauled in an 87-yard touchdown catch to put the Sooners in front in what proved to be a critical win that helped vault the Sooners into the College Football Playoff.

Hayden Hansen, TE

In one of the feel-good moments of the season, Hansen hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from John Mateer against his old team, Florida. The touchdown was not only personally special to Hansen given that it came in The Swamp, but also marked a significant highlight for new interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten.

Trell Harris, WR

Unfortunately Harris’ OU career was cut short by an injury he suffered in this game but the Virginia transfer had four catches for 43 yards against Michigan. He remained in the game even after suffering a lacerated internal organ.

Owen Heinecke, LB

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Heinecke’s list is rapidly growing but it’s hard not to go with what he did against Tennessee last season. In his first career start, and with his team trailing 7-0, Heinecke jarred the ball free from the Volunteers’ quarterback where it was picked up by R Mason Thomas and return 71 yards for a touchdown. Heinecke finished that game with 13 tackles.

Kip Lewis, LB

Another one that has plenty of options, but the call here is Lewis’ welcome-to-the-spotlight moment against Auburn in 2024. With the Sooners trailing 21-16 with just more than four minutes remaining at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Lewis picked off Payton Thorne’s pass and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown to stun the Auburn crowd and help lift the Sooners to victory.

John Mateer, QB

Tate Sandell, K

After Courtland Guillory’s interception with 19 seconds to go against Texas, Mateer completed a pair of downfield passes to Isaiah Sategna to set up Sandell’s game-winning 47-yard field goal.

Jake Maikkula, C

The two-year starter for the Sooners had the best game of his career two weeks ago at Florida, where he graded out at 70.9 on 77 snaps against the Gators to help the Sooners win.

Grayson Miller, P

Against Auburn last season, Miller had a 66-yard punt that was the Sooners’ longest since the 2022 season. He finished that game with three 50-plus yard punts and one downed inside the 20.

Ben McCreary, RB

For much of the season, the Incarnate Word transfer had the Sooners’ longest run of the season — a 24-yarder late against UTEP that remains McCreary’s lone carry.

Bishop Thomas, DT

The Georgia State transfer’s highlight performance came against Michigan early in his lone OU season where he made three tackles.

Taylor Wein, DE

Wein had already blocked a field goal in the regular-season matchup with Alabama last season but came up with his biggest player late in the third quarter. He made a crushing hit on Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson, jarring the ball loose and leading to a Kendal Daniels recovery. Six plays later, Sandell hit the field goal that put Oklahoma on top for good.

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