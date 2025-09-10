How Close is Oklahoma Transfer WR Javonnie Gibson to Returning?
NORMAN — Oklahoma transfer wideout Javonnie Gibson missed both of the Sooners’ first two games of the 2025 but could be nearing a return.
Gibson, who transferred to OU from Arkansas-Pine Bluff after the 2024 season, suffered a broken leg during spring ball and has been sidelined ever since.
On the SEC’s weekly teleconference on Wednesday, Sooners coach Brent Venables provided a positive update regarding Gibson.
“He’s been great. He’s right on schedule,” Gibson said. “He’s got an excitement to him. Obviously, he’s anxious to get back out there.”
Venables revealed that Gibson has caught “a bunch of balls” during practice every day lately and that the wide receiver is going through the “appropriate” rehab protocols to return to the field soon.
“He’s making tremendous progress,” Venables said. “I look forward to seeing him back out there very soon.”
Gibson was a star at UAPB before transferring to OU.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, Gibson caught 70 passes for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns. Gibson earned second-team FCS All-American honors by the Associated press for his stellar season.
When he returns, Gibson will be another option at wide receiver for an OU offense that has shined in its first two games.
The Sooners are averaging 451.5 total yards per game. Against a stout Michigan defense, Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer threw for 270 yards as the Sooners went for 408 total yards.
Through only two games, three players — wide receivers Deion Burks and Keontez Lewis and tight end Jaren Kanak — have already surpassed 150 receiving yards. Last year, tight end Bauer Sharp led Oklahoma in receiving with 324 yards in 12 games.
Gibson is one of five wide receivers that the Sooners added from the transfer portal after the season, along with Lewis, Josiah Martin, Jer’Michael Carter and Isaiah Sategna.
It’s hard for Venables to predict exactly what Gibson’s role will be in the offense, as the Sooners have shined without him.
But the Sooners’ head coach knows that adding Gibson — a 6-2, 211-pound wideout that shined in spring ball before his injury — will raise the unit’s ceiling.
“Who knows what that looks like. You just don’t know,” Venables said. “When he was available in the spring, he was great.”
The Sooners climbed to No. 13 in the AP poll after their 24-13 win over No. 15 Michigan. They will battle Temple in Philadelphia on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m.