How Oklahoma P Grayson Miller Rose to the Occasion Against Michigan
NORMAN — Grayson Miller surprisingly played a big role in Oklahoma’s win over Michigan.
OU punter Jacob Ulrich sustained a hamstring injury, per Brent Venables, forcing Miller into action.
Miller punted for the previous two seasons at Central Oklahoma, but he found himself in the middle of college football’s Week 2 showpiece.
He averaged 48.8 yards per kick on four punts. He boomed a 59-yarder, and downed two of his four kicks inside the 20-yard line — a strong showing for the Edmond product who began his collegiate career as a soccer player at Lubbock Christian.
“It's a neat story,” Venables said on Tuesday. “The moment wasn't too big for him. Had a fantastic week.”
Miller averaged 43.2 yards per punt throughout 21 games at UCO, but he upped his game when he was thrust into action in OU’s 24-13 win.
“He was ready for the moment,” Venables said. “He's got a great disposition for him. Really competitive, got a lot of juice and energy. And it was huge. All four of the punts that he punted were huge in that game, just from a field position standpoint.”
Miller isn’t the only Sooner who took an unconventional path.
Linebacker Owen Heinecke played lacrosse at Ohio State before transferring back home to walk on for the Sooners.
Heinecke led the Sooners with seven total tackles on Saturday,
Jaren Kanak gave his everything to become the best linebacker possible for three years before switching to tight end.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- John Mateer's Running, Oklahoma's Special Teams Struggles: Takeaways From Brent Venables' Weekly Press Conference
- Oklahoma DL David Stone’s Growth Was On Display Against Michigan
Ben Arbuckle Offers High Praise for Oklahoma's Physical Offense and QB John Mateer
He caught five passes for 69 yards, which was second behind Deion Burks’ 101-yard outing against Michigan.
“Bunch of misfits,” Venables affectionately labeled his players on Saturday night.
Miller may need to continue in his new role for the Sooners.
Venables gave no update on Ulrich’s hamstring injury, but if needed, the Sooners have confidence that Miller can get the job done this weekend against Temple.
“Pretty cool,” Venables said. “Great testimony for everybody to learn from and being ready for your opportunity, despite maybe some discouragement with not having the success or the opportunity that you feel like you wanted.”