How Emmet Jones Kept Oklahoma's Receivers Confident Through a Tough 2024 Season
NORMAN — In the middle of Oklahoma’s battle with LSU, wide receivers coach Emmett Jones pulled his young unit together to deliver a clear message.
“I remember a certain situation where we were down in Baton Rouge in one moment — that game situation,” Jones said on Tuesday. “I just remember putting all those young freshmen together like, ‘We’re representing Oklahoma, man. This is OU. Just look around, we’ll never go through this ever again — ever again — so just make sure you remember this moment through training, when it gets hard, when you get pressure on your back.’
“(Brent) Venables, (Jerry Schmidt) and myself, (Ben) Arbuckle — that grimy time throughout the program. Just remember these moments.”
Jones wanted the trials of the 2024 season, especially for Oklahoma’s receivers, to be a teaching moment.
Freshmen Zion Kearney, Ivan Carreon and Zion Ragins were thrown into the fire as the injuries mounted, and while he did everything he could to keep the group confident, the season presented plenty of tough moments for the OU pass catchers.
Jones compared every moment last year to a prolonged training camp, but he’s been pleased with how his unit has responded through the spring and into fall camp.
“Finished a helluva camp, live session,” Jones said. “Boys fought through it. Coaches coaching hard, led by BV. Just a lot of iron sharpens iron out there… Love where this team is at right now.”
Carreon, who finished last year with 10 catches for 89 yards, said that moment with Jones on the sideline against LSU has served as motivation for the last eight months.
“It was just him being real with us,” Carreon said. “… We couldn’t control what happened to everybody else, so really just (embracing) that mindset that he told us in that game to have. To never let anyone else come out and outperform us as wide receivers. It’s just been trying to not let him down all offseason.”
The Sooners made plenty of offseason additions to bolster the receivers who elected to return for the 2025 season.
Deion Burks is back healthy, and he’ll be paired with Arkansas transfer Isaiah Sategna.
Jones also signed transfers Javonnie Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Keontez Lewis (Southern Illinois), Jer’Michael Carter (McNeese State) and Josiah Martin (Cal), and freshmen Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice joined the unit.
Kearney, Carreon, Ragins are all back alongside fellow second-year pass catchers Jacob Jordan and KJ Daniels, and Jordan has continued to make plays this offseason after hauling in 27 catches for 234 yards and a score last year.
“Jacob Jordan, my young son from peewee football back in the day, seeing that kid go dominate and all the receivers,” cornerbacks coach Jay Valai said. “The vibe with young (Elijah Thomas) out there too, Coach Jones has really led those guys and it's been special to see."
Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer helped breathe confidence in the entire offense, and the receivers are no different.
“You can just tell the benefits of what those guys went through last year,” Jones said. “Just really, really like those guys in the room.”