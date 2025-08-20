Oklahoma CB Gentry Williams Has 'Been Aggressive' in Return at Fall Camp
NORMAN — The biggest addition to Oklahoma’s cornerback room in 2025 will be the return of Gentry Williams.
Williams started 10 games in 2023, totaling three interceptions, 30 tackles and four tackles for loss, but he was unable to capitalize on his breakout season in 2024.
A shoulder injury ended his year after just two games, but cornerbacks coach Jay Valai is excited by what he’s seen from the redshirt junior so far in fall camp.
“Gentry Williams was a good player two years ago,” Valai said. “He’s back, healthy. He’s been scrimmaging, been aggressive.”
Uncle Gentry
Even though Williams wasn’t able to be on the field last year, he was still a key figure for Oklahoma’s secondary.
He’s entering his fourth season working under Brent Venables and Valai, and has an understanding of exactly what the coaches ask every day of the corners.
“Gentry, he’s on us all the time,” sophomore cornerback Devon Jordan said. “Just now, after our fall camp practice today, he’s like, ‘Let’s do extra.’
“He calls us up, when we don’t even have practice, watch extra film, making sure we’re up here on time and stuff, make sure we get recovery. Great leader.”
Williams has done his part to help Jordan, Courtland Guillory, Jeremiah Newcombe and Jacobe Johnson come along, but that doesn’t mean Williams is looking to develop his own replacements.
“It’s a father figure, but it’s a father figure that wants to fight too. Don’t get it twisted,” Valai said. “He wants to help everybody along, but he also wants to be the example on the football field.”
Knocking Off Rust
The competition between Oklahoma’s secondary and Emmett Jones’ revamped wide receiver room has been important.
Not only is it building confidence and trust between quarterback John Mateer and his new weapons, but it’s allowed Williams to get back up to speed with the caliber of athletes he’ll see against Michigan and in the SEC.
“(There’s) always going to be rust, going against DI athletes every single day,” Williams said. “Great receivers like Deion Burks, Elijah Thomas, Isaiah (Sategna) — those guys. They’re pushing me, and I’m going to get better every single day.”
Williams isn’t content to just get back on the field and be a member of OU’s rotation on the outside, however.
He’s hungry to get back and surpass his 2023 levels of play in the Sooners’ make-or-break 2025 campaign.
“Him having a malnourished mindset about everything he does makes Gentry special,” Valai said.