Why Oklahoma Transfer WR Jer'Michael Carter Fits into OU's System
NORMAN — After a slow season through the air, Oklahoma added four wide receivers from the transfer portal in December.
And the Sooners didn’t stop there.
OU added its fifth transfer wideout, Jer’Michael Carter from McNeese State, in April. The addition followed the signings of receivers Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas), Keontez Lewis (Southern Illinois), Javonnie Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) and Josiah Martin (Cal).
Carter has only been in Norman for a few months, but the transfer wideout has already bought into OU’s program culture, per wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.
“Loves the game, loves everything about Norman, Oklahoma,” Jones said. “Tough country kid that’s going to fight for you, and that’s what you need in this conference.”
A native of Kentwood, LA, Carter’s only offer out of high school was from McNeese State, which competes in the Southland Conference at the NCAA Division I FCS level.
Carter appeared in four games for the Cowboys as a freshman in 2023 before breaking out in 2024. The wide receiver led McNeese State with 37 catches for 537 yards and three touchdowns.
Though unranked as a high-school prospect, Carter became a transfer portal commodity when he entered in April.
The wide receiver earned a 3-star transfer ranking from 247Sports, earning offers from major programs like Tennessee, Baylor, Utah and Vanderbilt.
Ultimately, OU’s program culture and coaching staff led Carter to Norman. And a few months into his time with the Sooners, he hasn’t been disappointed.
“It’s been exactly what I thought it would be,” Carter said. “I came in here with the mindset that I have to work. Just keep working and it’s gonna show off one day.”
In a few months of coaching Carter, Jones has been impressed by the wideout’s blocking skills, route running and overall discipline.
“He’s a smart learner, he’s a strainer,” Jones said. “He’s going to strain and try his best to grade out extremely high when it comes to any assignment. Tough kid.”
Carter is one of three players from the portal who came to OU after big seasons at the FCS level in 2024, along with Gibson and Lewis.
At UAPB, Gibson registered 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns on 70 catches. Lewis, who previously played at UCLA and Wisconsin, logged 813 receiving yards and five touchdowns for Southern Illinois.
Rather than following a strict recruiting strategy based on rankings and stars, Jones has his own philosophy for acquiring wide receivers that fit into OU’s system — and the coach believes all three of them fit that mold.
“When you’re thinking about players in the portal, you have the conference and the style of play in mind when you’re selecting players, not the stars or where they’re coming from,” Jones said. “These are guys that fit OU, can stand OU and that could stand the battle that we go through.”
Oklahoma begins the 2025 season against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 30.