NORMAN — Oklahoma defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe was expected to have a breakout in 2025, but a serious shoulder injury kept him on the sidelines for almost the entire year.

Newcombe hasn’t been too regular of a contributor in 2026. But his number was called against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Starting cheetah Reggie Powers III left the game with an injury, meaning Newcombe and Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan got more reps than usual. (Cheetah is a hybrid position that combines the duties of a linebacker and a defensive back).

And Newcombe made one of the biggest plays of the day.

With OU and Texas A&M tied 7-7 in the third quarter, Newcombe sacked Aggies quarterback Brady Hart for a six-yard loss, which helped force a punt. That play was one of several key defensive moments for the Sooners, as they pulled away and beat the Aggies 28-7.

“Originally, in the formation, I thought it was a screen,” Newcombe said. “So that’s kind of why I went outside a little bit. I thought the quarterback was going to see me and roll out, but he didn’t roll out — he looked away.

“I saw my opportunity and took it. I celebrated and thanked my teammates for doing their jobs, too.”

Newcombe played 16 snaps against Texas A&M, his second most of the 2026 season. In his limited number of plays, the defensive back made a key impact and logged four total tackles, three of which were solo stops.

Newcombe posted a respectable 61.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade. But the third-year cheetah saw plenty of room for improvement.

“I thought it was a good performance,” Newcombe said. “Definitely some stuff to work on. But whenever my name’s called, I’m going to give it 100 percent and give it my hardest every day.”

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When Newcombe was a recruit, he expected to play cornerback in college. But since arriving in Norman, the Sooners have primarily utilized him as a cheetah.

Powers is usually the starter at cheetah, and Newcombe said that he has learned plenty from his teammate about playing the hybrid position.

“Reggie’s like my best friend, my dawg,” Newcombe said. “I get to learn everything from him. What he is doing well on the field, what’s something I can correct from him on the field… Really, I just feed off of his energy on the field.”

More about Powers’ status for Saturday’s game against Missouri will be known on Wednesday evening, when the SEC releases the first of its weekly availability reports.

If Powers plays, Newcombe will likely see his snap count decrease in Columbia. But if Powers can’t play, Newcombe and Sullivan will likely be called upon to play major roles.

And Newcombe is prepared for both scenarios.

“If it doesn’t get called, I’m ready to go — whenever the moment comes, whenever that is,” Newcombe said.

Saturday’s game between No. 17 OU and No. 23 Missouri will begin at 3:15 p.m., and it will be televised on SEC Network.

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