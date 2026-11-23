NORMAN — Adrian Peterson is one of the best running backs in football history, and he came onto the scene as a member of the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2000s.

Now, his son will have an opportunity to carry on his legacy if that’s what he chooses.

Adrian Peterson Jr., a wide receiver from the Class of 2030, picked up an offer from the Sooners on Saturday.

Only a freshman in high school, Peterson already stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 175 pounds. He resides in Missouri City, Texas, and attends Fort Bend Ridge Point High School.

Peterson played on his school’s varsity team as a freshman in 2026. According to MaxPreps, he logged 95 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches.

Despite his youth, Peterson has already earned offers from plenty of major programs, including Miami, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Florida State, Baylor, Minnesota, Syracuse, SMU and TCU.

Adrian Peterson Sr. is one of Oklahoma’s greatest players ever. In three seasons with the Sooners, Peterson rushed for 4,041 yards and 41 touchdowns, and he was a First Team All-Big 12 pick three times.

Peterson later became a star in the NFL. He was named the league’s MVP in 2012 and made the Pro Bowl seven times, primarily playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

Both Petersons were on hand on Saturday, when the Sooners defeated Texas A&M 28-7.

Sooners host uncommitted blue-chip targets at Texas A&M game

Class of 2028 defensive back Tyler Boyd was one of the top uncommitted players at the Sooners’ game against the Aggies.

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On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Boyd posted, “Had a great time in Norman this weekend.”

Boyd is a consensus top-40 prospect from the 2028 class. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 34 overall recruit and the No. 6 cornerback.

As a sophomore at Carrollton (Ga.) High School, Boyd registered 38 tackles, seven pass breakups, three interceptions, two pick-sixes and a forced fumble.

Other major programs in the mix for Boyd include Tennessee, LSU, USC, Miami, Notre Dame and Indiana.

Local prospect Cash Mathis also attended the game.

Mathis is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman from Enid, Okla. He is a 4-star recruit, per Rivals, while 247Sports and ESPN grade him as a 3-star prospect.

At Enid High School, Mathis plays defensive tackle, defensive end, tight end and offensive guard. During his junior season, he logged 37 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

The Sooners have not offered him a scholarship yet, but the Oklahoma native could certainly pick up an offer in the coming weeks and months. Mathis has earned offers from the likes of Kentucky, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and SMU thus far.

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