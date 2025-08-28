How Oklahoma DT Damonic Williams Took Ownership of D-line During Offseason
NORMAN — Damonic Williams was an instant difference-maker for Oklahoma when he arrived in Norman last year.
Williams, a 6-1, 323-pound defensive tackle, transferred from TCU to OU ahead of the 2024 season. He finished his first campaign in Norman with 35 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Now with a year under his belt at OU, Williams expects to make an even bigger difference in 2025, his senior year.
“I feel very much prepared because I know a lot more of the defense now than I did last year,” Williams said. “I feel like I knew a lot, but I wasn’t as comfortable because I was brand new. But now that I’m a year in, I know everybody, I know the scheme and everything like that.”
Once the 2024 season ended, Williams set two goals for the offseason. One of them was to become a more vocal leader.
As a newcomer to last year’s team, Williams brought the physicality needed to compete in the SEC. But his status as the “new guy” kept him from becoming one of OU’s more expressive leaders.
Now a senior and a second-year Sooner, Williams has been someone that younger defensive tackles have leaned on during the offseason.
“He was already a leader by example,” defensive tackles coach Todd Bates said. “The Lord showed him how to use his voice this offseason. It's been amazing to see."
Another goal of Williams’ was to become better in pass-rush situations.
Despite having an overall productive season last year, Williams only had one sack, the lowest sack total of his three-year college career. The Sooners’ defensive weakness, as a team, last season was their pass defense, as they allowed 17 passing touchdowns and intercepted only nine passes.
Per Bates, Williams has become much better as a pass rusher — and in turn, the Sooners will be better at stopping opposing quarterbacks.
“Just (becoming) a more vertical player, getting up the field a little bit, jumping the ball,” Bates said. “Since the last second ticked off the clock of the season, he's been very intentional.”
Williams is one of seven permanent captains for the 2025 season, along with quarterback John Mateer, offensive lineman Troy Everett, defensive tackle Gracen Halton, defensive end R Mason Thomas, linebacker Kip Lewis and safety Robert Spears-Jennings.
He is also part of a loaded group on OU’s interior defensive line.
Other tackles in the position group include Halton, Jayden Jackson, David Stone, Markus Strong and Trent Wilson. Halton is a fellow veteran and captain on OU’s defense, Jackson earned Freshman All-American honors from ESPN in 2024 and Stone is a former 5-star prospect.
Williams said that he would “run through a wall” for his teammates last year. Somehow, his love for both his teammates and the program has amplified.
And Williams believes that the improvements to his technique and leadership will allow him to thrive in 2025.
“I feel like last year I was ready to go through a brick wall for everybody here, but now it’s even more I feel like,” Williams said. “I didn’t know it could be like that, but it definitely is… I just truly love OU.”