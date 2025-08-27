Sooners on SI Podcast: It's Finally Football Time in Oklahoma
Listen to the first Sooners on SI Podcast of the season!
John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field got together to preview No. 18-ranked Oklahoma's season opener on Saturday against Illinois State.
Brent Venables held his first game week press conference of the season on Tuesday, and the guys recapped everything the OU coach said ahead of his fourth season opener in Norman.
Venables praised the work of true freshman cornerback Courtland Guillory, who earned a spot as co-starter against Illinois State.
Venables also was asked about his ownership in getting the program turned back around, which was the subject of Hoover's column on Wednesday morning.
The trio then turned their attention to new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who also spoke to local media members on Tuesday.
Arbuckle talked about his philosophy when it comes to the running back rotation, his view on how the offensive line will rotate and continue to work through position battles with No. 14-ranked Michigan on the horizon, as well as why he elects to call plays from the sideline as opposed to sitting in the press box above the field.
Hoover, Chapman and Field then dove into the Sooners' first official depth chart, which was released on Monday.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Five Oklahoma Opponents Will Make History in 2025
- How Febechi Nwaiwu Established Himself as One of Oklahoma's Best Offensive Linemen
- Why Brent Venables is 'Very Confident' in QB John Mateer Ahead of Oklahoma's Opener
- Six Takeaways From Oklahoma's Week 1 Depth Chart Release
They went through the defense and the offense to determine which positions are still going to be up for grabs, and which positions will be settled by Week 2.
They projected how they think the Oklahoma secondary will play out, as well as why running back Jaydn Ott was listed third on the depth chart behind both Jovantae Barnes and true freshman Tory Blaylock.
Right guard Febechi Nwaiwu was the only member of the offensive line that was listed without an "or", and the crew laid out what they want to see from Oklahoma's five up front against Illinois State.
Finally, Hoover, Chapman and Field recapped OU's announcement of the seven captains for the season before previewing the Redbirds and congratulating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their announcement that almost derailed Venables' press conference.
You can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and you can watch the podcast on YouTube.