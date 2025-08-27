Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Praises 'High Level' Play from Transfer Specialists
NORMAN — Four of the Sooners’ starting specialists in Week 1 will be newcomers.
Oklahoma added several special-teams players from the transfer portal during the offseason, and a handful of them will start against Illinois State on Saturday: kicker Tate Sandell, punter Jacob Ulrich, kick returner (and running back) Jaydn Ott and punt returner (and wide receiver) Isaiah Sategna.
OU coach Brent Venables is confident that his new specialists will thrive in their Sooner debuts.
“They played those positions at a high level from where they came,” Venables said on Wednesday’s SEC Weekly Teleconference. “They brought that experience; those were attractive qualities when we looked at them in the portal.”
Kicking and punting
A transfer from UTSA, Sandell is one of two kickers that OU signed from the portal, along with ex-Kennesaw State kicker Austin Welch.
Welch transferred to OU in December after playing 12 games for the Owls last year. He had never attempted an extra point or field goal prior to the 2024 season but ended the year with a 14-of-18 clip on field goals to earn Honorable Mention All-CUSA honors.
Venables admitted that he still felt the need to reinforce the position group after spring ball — so he signed Sandell.
“We didn’t feel great about where we finished in the spring and so there was an opportunity to make our team better with a guy that had done it at a really high level, a consistent level, got great leg strength and whatnot,” Venables said.
In his 2024 season with the Roadrunners, Sandell went 19-of-23 on field-goal attempts. He made a career-long 54-yard kick against Memphis and earned Honorable Mention All-AAC honors for his outstanding season.
While Sandell will take the first-team reps in Game 1, Venables still sees Welch as someone that can — and will — contribute for the Sooners.
“Austin Welch isn’t conceding anything. He’s had an excellent camp, so we’ll see how it all works out.
At punter will be Ulrich, who also transferred to OU from Kennesaw State. He punted 75 times for the Owls in 2024 with an average of 45.4 yards. Ulrich, listed at 6-5 and 206 pounds, downed opponents inside the 20-yard line 27 times and was a First Team All-CUSA selection.
Backing him up will be Grayson Miller, who transferred to OU from Central Oklahoma.
The return game
Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna had a key role in Arkansas’ special teams over the last two seasons, and it appears he’ll do the same at OU.
In 2023, his redshirt freshman season with the Razorbacks, Sategna returned 15 punts for 180 yards. He scored an 88-yard touchdown on a punt return against BYU.
The reserve punt returners will be safety Peyton Bowen, wide receiver Jacob Jordan and cornerback Omarion Robinson.
“Sategna has been as consistent of a player as we’ve had since he’s been here,” Venables said. “He’s been available, very explosive, has tremendous speed… he’s a very natural back catching the ball, both on kick returns and punt returns.”
Ott will be OU’s starting kick returner against the Redbirds despite being listed as the third-string running back on the depth chart.
During his three seasons at Cal, Ott returned five kickoffs. His most notable attempt came against UCLA in 2023, when he returned a kickoff for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Golden Bears’ 33-7 win against the Bruins.
Freshman running back Tory Blaylock was listed as the second-string kick returner for the opener, while Sategna will be the third-string.
“Jaydn, one of the more explosive players in college football the last few years,” Venables said. “We’re trying to find ways to get the ball in our explosive playmakers’ hands.”