How Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Ryan Fodje Has Developed Ahead of First Season
NORMAN — Even as a highly touted prospect, Ryan Fodje was all ears when he arrived on campus.
Fodje, an interior offensive lineman, was the No. 68 player in the Class of 2025, per On3. At 6-5 and 275 pounds, his frame makes him someone that can contribute to the Sooners’ offensive line.
While Fodje’s size is impressive, the lineman knew there was plenty of room to become stronger and more agile.
Instruction from strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt helped him grow in those areas.
“One thing that helped me most was summer workouts,” Fodje said. “Riding with Schmitty every day… that’s really the biggest impact.”
Connecting with teammates
Fodje’s primary position is guard — and the freshman hopes to provide reliability in an offensive line that struggled last year. The Sooners played eight unique starting lineups on the line in their first nine games of 2024, due to injuries and inconsistent play.
Fodje will likely play at right guard behind redshirt senior Febechi Nwaiwu, who started all 13 games at the position last year and posted a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 60.7.
While the two are competing for playing time, Fodje has learned plenty from his older teammate.
“We went to his house last night to watch film,” Fodje said on Monday. “He’s a great leader, probably my mentor on this team to look up to.”
Fodje is one of four freshman offensive linemen for the Sooners, along with former 5-star tackle Michael Fasusi, Owen Hollenbeck and Sean Hutton.
In addition to the daily grind of practice and workouts, the four of them have put in extra work to make the transition from high school to college football easier.
“Every night after our last meeting around eight we go back to Headington (Hall) and watch film for like two hours and then go to sleep,” Fodje said. “Not just watching it, but studying how defensive linemen play blocks, knowing how to leverage blocks, just knowing football in general is the biggest key.”
It’s necessary for both the freshmen and returning offensive linemen to develop a strong chemistry with their quarterback. In this case, Washington State transfer John Mateer is the signal caller.
And according to Fodje, building rapport with Mateer has been easy for the linemen.
“I’ve never seen a guy like John before,” Fodje said. “His leadership, there’s no word to describe … A couple days ago we had a walkthrough and after the walkthrough he came up to the whole team and wanted to tell us a story, tell us something personal. Not a lot of people can open themselves up like that.”
Finding his role
While Fodje and Fasusi both have lofty expectations after enrolling as such highly ranked prospects, it’s hard to imagine either of them will start in Week 1.
But offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said both of them will contribute immediately. And while that’s a testament to their natural abilities, it also shows how disciplined Fodje and Fasusi have been since arriving.
“As of right now, they’re going to play,” Bedenbaugh said. "It's not the flash things that they do; it’s not the freaky athleticism. It’s doing things right over and over. Whether they start or not, we’ll see.”
Oklahoma begins the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, against Illinois State.