How Oklahoma OT Derek Simmons Has Adjusted to Sooners' Offense
NORMAN — Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh expected a significant learning curve when Derek Simmons arrived on campus.
Simmons, a transfer offensive tackle, previously played at FCS programs Western Carolina and Abilene Christian after starting his college career at the junior college level.
Shown by getting an offer to play in the SEC, Simmons was a standout at the lower levels. But the competition is much stiffer at the Power Four level.
Even so, Simmons has shown Bedenbaugh that he will be a reliable lineman throughout the 2025 offseason.
“I’m not dogging on anybody, but it’s not the SEC,” Bedenbaugh said. “So you don’t know how he’s going to respond to that, but I think he’s been great.”
Simmons played one year each at Division II Tusculum and Abilene Christian before spending two years at Western Carolina.
In three years at the Division I FCS level, Simmons played 1,579 snaps. He posted Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades of 82.3 and 74.4 on pass-blocking and run-blocking assignments, respectively, over those three seasons. In 947 pass-protection assignments, Simmons has allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits.
When pursuing Simmons from the transfer portal, Bedenbaugh watched film from WCU’s game against NC State, the closest thing the Catamounts faced to SEC competition. Western Carolina led for most of that game until the Wolfpack scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 38-21.
Simmons was a major factor in Western Carolina’s competitive effort in that game, per Bedenbaugh.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Sooners on SI Podcast: Talking Venmo, the Oklahoma Offensive Line and Secondary Battles
- How Has Oklahoma Safety Jaydan Hardy Grown Since Freshman Year?
- Why Oklahoma DB Jeremiah Newcombe Expects to Play Bigger Role in 2025
“He did really well,” Bedenbaugh said.
Bedenbaugh knew about the physical tools that he’d get from Simmons. The offensive tackle stands 6-5 and weighs 317. His success at Western Carolina and Abilene Christian allowed him to earn a 4-star transfer rating from 247Sports after the 2024 season.
What has impressed the coach even more is how quickly he has fit into OU’s system.
“He’s really learned the offense,” Bedenbaugh said. “He’s a big, physical, athletic guy. He’s been really, really good.”
Simmons is one of three offensive lineman additions from the portal along with center Jake Maikkula and tackle Luke Baklenko, both from Stanford. OU returns several linemen who started games last year, including Febechi Nwaiwu, Heath Ozaeta, Logan Howland, Troy Everett and Jacob Sexton.
Simmons is slated to play right tackle, and he’s battling with Baklenko for the starting spot. During fall camp, Simmons has seen the majority of first-team reps.
The transfer tackle has already impressed Bedenbaugh with his skill, athleticism and ability to learn.
Bedenbaugh’s next objective for Simmons? Don’t get complacent.
“Just like everybody else he’s got to continue to get better, never get satisfied with where you’re at,” Bedenbaugh said. “Even if you have a good play, a good day, it’s on to the next day.”