Why Oklahoma DB Jeremiah Newcombe Expects to Play Bigger Role in 2025
NORMAN — While Oklahoma’s offense is almost completely reloaded, the changes to the Sooners’ defense have been minimal.
Oklahoma added only two players — defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. and linebacker/safety Kendal Daniels — from the portal. The offense, on the other hand, added transfers at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and the line.
At cornerback, there are no newcomers except for true freshmen Courtland Guillory, Maliek Hawkins and Trystan Haynes.
Because of this, reserve cornerbacks will likely get more playing time. One of those is Jeremiah Newcombe, who feels like he’s earned trust from OU’s coaching staff.
“Coaches are starting to trust us younger guys a lot more,” Newcombe said. “We’re starting to learn the scheme a lot faster, starting to pick up the playbook and everything. So as long as we just keep stacking days, we’re gonna be all right.”
Newcombe was a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports and Rivals, hailing from Gilbert, AZ. The defensive back appeared in only three games as a true freshman last year and redshirted, finishing the 2024 season with two tackles and a pass breakup.
Newcombe will likely play a larger role for the Sooners in 2025.
While Eli Bowen and Gentry Williams are likely going to be OU’s starting corners, Bowen has missed the first few weeks of fall camp with a leg injury that he suffered during the spring. Even if Bowen is healthy by OU’s season opener against Illinois State on Aug. 30, Newcombe is someone that the Sooners can shuttle in when either corner needs a breather.
“I’m excited for his future,” Williams said. “He’s starting to grind every single play and understand what it takes to be a great player.”
Williams is someone that Newcombe has looked up to during the 2025 offseason. Before that, Newcombe did his best to learn from cornerbacks Woodi Washington and Kani Walker.
While Newcombe didn’t get much on-field experience as a true freshman, the defensive back has noticed the improvement in his game from standing on the sideline.
“I got to see other guys, older guys, and just learn off them,” Newcombe said. “Just get better every single day, learning the playbook and trying to get better off of them.”
Also competing for playing time at cornerback behind Williams and Bowen are Devon Jordan, Jacobe Johnson and the three true freshmen.
Newcombe is a corner by trade. But he can play elsewhere, too.
The redshirt freshman has played reps at both cheetah — a hybrid between defensive back and linebacker — and safety throughout the offseason. Newcombe said that learning from defensive back Kendel Dolby, primarily a cheetah, has allowed him to become better in different spots.
And after an offseason of playing different roles, Newcombe feels like he’ll be a more versatile playmaker — even if he sees the most action at his natural spot, cornerback.
“I’m just going to keep learning the playbook whether it’s cheetah or corner,” Newcombe said. Wherever the coaches want me to play, I’m going to play my hardest at it.”