How Oklahoma’s Backups Have Gotten ‘Valuable Opportunity’ in Blowout Wins
NORMAN — The Sooners’ 42-3 win against Temple was never in doubt and didn’t present many challenges for OU.
On one hand, Oklahoma’s players didn’t learn much about what it takes to win close games. But on the other hand, the Sooners’ reserves saw game experience, preparing them for the rest of the season and the rest of their careers.
“It’s a valuable opportunity,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said on the SEC’s weekly teleconference on Wednesday. “Not a bad litmus test of where you’re at.”
Oklahoma scored on its first four possessions against the Owls. By halftime, the Sooners led 28-3, and they pulled most of their starters in the third quarter.
Relieving starting quarterback John Mateer was Michael Hawkins Jr., who started four games for OU in 2024. Hawkins threw just three passes and completed only one of them, but the dual-threat quarterback rushed six times for 25 yards.
Reserve running backs Jaydn Ott and Xavier Robinson took most of the snaps in the second half. Robinson caught a touchdown pass from Mateer before the Sooners pulled the quarterback, and Ott rushed for 11 yards on four rushes.
The Sooners also trotted out a handful of their reserve wide receivers, including Ivan Carreon, Zion Kearney, Jer’Michael Carter and Elijah Thomas. Kearney and Thomas were the only two in that quartet of wideouts to catch a pass against Temple, logging 31 and five yards, respectively.
Defensively, OU saw three of its defensive players record their first-ever sacks: safety Michael Boganowski, defensive back Reggie Powers III and defensive lineman Wyatt Gilmore. Other defensive reserves that finished the game with solo tackles include Taylor Heim, Devon Jordan and James Nesta.
Venables knows that the neck-and-neck games against SEC foes are coming. But the coach realizes how important games like the Temple one are for the future of his program.
“You can’t develop if you’re not getting in the game,” Venables said. “It just slows your development down, so getting the game reps is a big moment for these guys.”
Venables said lopsided games are like tryouts for the younger reserve players on the roster.
OU’s final non-conference game will come against Kent State on Oct. 4, and the Sooners should win that contest comfortably. As Venables makes depth-chart decisions and decides which players will travel on the Sooners’ upcoming SEC road games, he will analyze which backups made the most of their reps against lesser competition.
“This is their opportunity to state their case,” Venables said. “They have to show up like their hair’s on fire, they have to show their ability to execute in a game-day environment. This is their opportunity to show that they’re trustworthy, dependable and all those types of things. Last week was another great opportunity for a bunch of those guys to play.”