Oklahoma Lands Second 2027 Commit
Oklahoma’s massive recruiting weekend is already paying off.
The Sooners landed a verbal commitment from 2027 athlete Demare Dezerun, Hayes Fawcett reported on Tuesday.
Dezuern is rated as a 4-star recruit in the 2027 class by 247Sports’ composite ranking, and the Pacific Palisades, CA, product stands 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds.
Dezeurn was one of dozens of recruits on hand to watch the No. 13-ranked Sooners beat Michigan 24-13.
He is rated as the No. 95-overall player in the 2027 class in the 247Sports Composite Ranking, and he’s the No. 17-rated receiver in the class.
Dezeurn picked the Sooners over UCLA, Miami and others.
He’s just the second verbal commitment in OU’s 2027 class, joining Southlake, TX, offensive tackle Luke Wilson.
Quarterback Peyton Houston, who is Oklahoma’s top target for the key position in the 2027 class, is expected to make his announcement on Sept. 15.
Houston was also in Norman this past weekend.
Dezeurn plays both sides of the ball in high school, starring at both receiver and in the secondary.
In 2023, he caught 42 passes for 567 yards and five scores in nine games. He also returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score.
Last year, he caught 20 balls for 451 yards and five scores in seven games. On defense, he added eight tackles and an interception, and he returned three more kicks for touchdowns on special teams.
He’s also an accomplished sprinter.
He finished third in the 2025 California State Track and Field Championships in the 100-meter with a 10.39 time. His personal best in the 100-meter is 10.32 seconds.
Dezerun’s personal best in the 200-meter is 21.04 seconds.
At the Nike Indoor Nationals in 2024, he set the freshman National Indoor record with a 6.789-second 60-meter sprint.
The Sooners will be back in action this weekend against the Temple Owls.