Oklahoma Lands Second 2027 Commit

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Demare Dezeurn has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @rivals



The 5’10 170 ATH from Pacific Palisades, CA chose the Sooners over UCLA & Miami



He’s ranked as the No. 3 ATH in ‘27 (per Rivals)



“All Glory To God B⭕️⭕️MER‼️￼￼”https://t.co/0OLJqRv3iz pic.twitter.com/QWGhHvEFdY