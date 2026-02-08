How Oklahoma Transfer OL Caleb Nitta Adds Depth, Versatility to Sooners' O-line

Caleb Nitta is used to being overlooked.

Nitta, an offensive lineman who signed with OU from the transfer portal in January, began his college career as a walk-on at Virginia Tech in 2024. He spent only one year in Blacksburg before transferring to Western Kentucky. The lineman was a reserve for WKU’s first three games of 2025 before starting at center for the rest of the season.

Now, he’ll look to be a diamond in the rough at one of college football’s most storied programs.

Nitta is one of three offensive linemen who signed with Oklahoma after the 2025 season, along with E’Marion Harris (Arkansas) and Peyton Joseph (Georgia Tech).

Nitta appeared on 653 offensive snaps for the Hilltoppers in 2025. He finished the season with a 68.9 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade and a stellar 70.6 pass-blocking grade.

Western Kentucky led Conference USA in scoring offense, averaging 29.5 points per game. Jeff Nations, who covers WKU for the Bowling Green Daily News, believes that Nitta was a key piece in the Hilltoppers’ consistent offense.



“Nitta provided stability after stepping into a starting job at center,” Nations said. “He consistently graded out well and functioned effectively with two different starting quarterbacks in Maverick McIvor and then redshirt freshman Rodney Tisdale Jr.”

Oklahoma’s offensive line graduated Febechi Nwaiwu and Derek Simmons after the 2025 season, and several other linemen — including Logan Howland, Troy Everett and Jacob Sexton — transferred to other programs.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

What Transfer Wide Receiver Mackenzie Alleyne Brings to Oklahoma

How Oklahoma Transfer RB Lloyd Avant Brings Versatility to Sooners' Offense

Can Transfer Edge Rusher Kenny Ozowalu Make Immediate Impact at Oklahoma?

How the Addition of E'Marion Harris Can Strengthen Oklahoma's Offensive Line

How Oklahoma Transfer WR Parker Livingstone Can Build on Impressive 2025 Season

Can Oklahoma Unlock Tight End Hayden Hansen’s Full Potential?

Still, OU’s o-line should be in good shape.

In addition to the portal signings of Nitta, Harris and Joseph, OU retained some of their young offensive line pieces like Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis. Veteran players like Jake Maikkula and Heath Ozaeta will also return to the line, too.

The majority of Nitta’s snaps at Western Kentucky came at center, a spot that Maikkula will likely hold to begin the season.

Though Nitta likely won’t be a Week 1 starter, Nations believes that the offensive lineman can be a reliable option.

“He's likely solid depth for a program like Oklahoma, but not necessarily a starter,” Nations said.

Nitta stands 6-2 and weighs 297 pounds, and while Nations admitted that he isn’t “physically dominating,” Nitta is “more of a smart and sound” offensive lineman.

Nations believes that can work in Nitta’s favor in regards to his ability to get playing time at multiple positions on the line.

“I have to think Nitta needs to continue to demonstrate the ability to shift to multiple positions on the offensive line, probably provide some special teams value and just continue to build up physically for the grind of SEC play,” Nations said.

Nitta is a Leesburg, VA, native, and he was only a 2-star recruit out of high school. He began his career as a walk-on at a major program before transferring to a Group of Five school and becoming a starter.

His next leap is a big one: Nitta will be asked to be impactful for one of college football’s most successful programs.

But Nations believes he’s up for the task.

"He's consistently been an overachiever, so I wouldn't count him out to carve out a productive role for the Sooners and maybe more than that,” Nations said.