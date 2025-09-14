How Oklahoma WR Isaiah Sategna's Versatility Adds to Sooners' Offense
PHILADELPHIA — Isaiah Sategna showed flashes of his potential in his first two games with the Sooners.
But on Saturday, the wide receiver showed that he will likely be a major part of OU’s offense.
Sategna, a transfer wideout from Arkansas, led the Sooners with 97 receiving yards in their 42-3 win at Temple.
“Very fortunate to have the opportunity to get the ball a couple times today, and I just got to showcase what I can do with the ball in my hand,” Sategna said.
Sategna combined for only 60 yards on six catches in the Sooners’ wins against Illinois State and Michigan. OU quarterback John Mateer targeted wide receivers Keontez Lewis and Deion Burks and tight end Jaren Kanak more often than he did Sategna.
But against the Owls, caught seven passes on nine targets, nearly reaching 100 receiving yards.
“It’s no surprise to me,” Mateer said. “People are finally seeing it. First two games, kind of quiet, but he’s a playmaker, he’s a football player, and that’s what you need on great teams. And he’s a great player.”
At 5-10 and 182 pounds, Sategna’s size isn’t particularly noteworthy.
But his speed makes him a threat both down the field and in coverage gaps in the middle of the field. He is also a weapon on screen passes and touch passes, both of which he utilized in the 39-point win over Temple.
And, of course, Sategna is OU’s starting punt returner. He returned only two punts for 10 yards against the Owls, but the Sooners weren’t forced to make big plays in the return game, as they consistently moved down the field with ease.
What impressed OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle about Sategna’s performance on Saturday is how he showed up in a multitude of ways.
“Made the plays whenever they came his way,” Arbuckle said. “He took advantage of the opportunity, whether it was getting the ball to him quick and navigating out in space, which he does really well.
“Great job in the scramble drill again. That seems to be a strong suit for him. Isaiah has been awesome. Ultimate team guy, knows the game plan like the back of his hand every single week. Really proud of him.”
It wasn’t just Sategna that thrived on Saturday — the entire OU offense clicked.
Oklahoma compiled 515 yards of offense, while the Owls logged only 104. Mateer finished the game with 282 passing yards, while the Sooners rushed for 228 yards. They scored all 42 of their points in the first three quarters before resting their starters in the final 15 minutes.
Through three games, OU’s offense has shown the ability to do it all.
Mateer has flexed his ability to throw accurately down field. He’s also used his legs regularly, and freshman running back Tory Blaylock went for 100 yards on the ground against Temple. Oklahoma also seems to have a surplus of reliable targets for Mateer, including Sategna, Burks, Lewis, Kanak and others.
Sategna believes that the offense’s ceiling is even higher than what it has achieved so far in 2025, thanks to its versatility. And the wideout believes that he can contribute to it, no matter what the game plan calls for.
“The run game, the pass game… just to have a quarterback that can run and pass it's a different threat,” Sategna said.