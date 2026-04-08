Which Oklahoma Wide Receiver Could Break Out in 2026?

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s wide receiver corps comes into 2026 with much more proven production than it had in 2025.

The Sooners retained wideout Isaiah Sategna, who caught 67 passes for 965 yards and eight touchdowns during his first season in Norman. OU also added two former Power Four wide receivers — Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone — who combined for 11 touchdown receptions in 2025.

Those three will almost certainly be the Sooners’ starters when OU opens the 2026 campaign against UTEP.

But OU coach Brent Venables is confident that his team’s rotation at wide receiver will be more than a three-man show.

“Really excited about the young guys at that position,” Venables said.

One of those young wideouts that Venables believes can make an impact is Mackenzie Alleyne.

Alleyne is the third wide receiver that Oklahoma landed from the transfer portal, as he came to Norman from Washington State.

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, Alleyne caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. His most notable performance came in WSU’s Potato Bowl win over Utah State, when Alleyne logged 63 yards and a touchdown on three catches.

Alleyne overlapped with OU quarterback John Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle for one season, as both of them came to the university prior to the 2025 season.

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During his one season with Mateer and Arbuckle, Alleyne was a scout-team player and did not appear in any games.

The wide receiver, now a redshirt junior, has now developed as someone who Venables described as “savvy” one day after OU’s first spring practice on March 26.

Alleyne has continued to impress Venables during the first few weeks of spring ball.

“Mackenzie Alleyne's a really good football player,” Venables said. “He knows how to play the game. He's tough, he's competitive.”

Oklahoma has several other players who Venables trusts as backups to Sategna, Harris and Livingstone.

Jer’Michael Carter caught nine passes for 101 yards during his first season at OU and logged 46 receiving yards in the Sooners’ College Football Playoff loss to Alabama. Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice were true freshmen in 2025 and both played key special teams roles. And Oklahoma signed four wideouts — Jayden Petit, Jahsiear Rogers, Daniel Odom and Xavier Okwufulueze — as part of its 2026 recruiting class.

The depth in the receiver room makes Venables believe that the Sooners can be more efficient through the air in 2026.

“It's a group that I think is gonna be more capable of playing winning football consistently,” Venables said.