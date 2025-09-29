How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kent State
Oklahoma enjoyed its first bye week of the season before taking on a difficult stretch in October.
The No. 5-ranked Sooners (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will take on Kent State this weekend before descending upon the Cotton Bowl to clash with No. 9 Texas (3-1). Then OU will hit the road to battle South Carolina (3-2, 1-2) before closing the month by hosting No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0).
Saturday’s contest against the Golden Flashes will serve as OU’s final tuneup of the year, and it will close the book on Oklahoma’s non-conference slate for the regular season.
It will also be sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.’s first start of 2025.
He played in seven games last year, making four starts, but Hawkins has sat behind John Mateer for the first month of the season.
The OU star injured his hand during the first half against Auburn, however, clearing the way for Hawkins to take over against Kent State.
No timeline has been officially established for Mateer’s return, but his status for the Red River Shootout is up in the air, meaning offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle will have to get Hawkins ready to take on the Longhorns’ talented defense against Kent State.
Last year, Hawkins completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 783 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed the ball 69 times for 204 yards and an additional score.
Hawkins is slated to get another offensive weapon back to help the cause against Kent State.
Receiver Javonnie Gibson, who transferred to OU from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, is expected to make his season debut against the Golden Flashes.
Gibson turned heads during spring practice, but he suffered a leg injury in the final week of spring ball.
He’s worked his way back from the injury and should finally take the field for the Sooners against Kent State.
Oklahoma’s defense is expected to get a big piece back as well.
Sophomore cornerback Eli Bowen is also expected to be available against Kent State.
Bowen went down with an injury early in spring practice and has slowly been working his way back from a lower-body injury since then.
It’s a familiar spot for Bowen. He started his freshman season banged up, but Bowen eventually worked his way into the lineup and became one of OU’s most reliable pieces in the secondary.
Kent State is 1-3 on the year, with its only win coming against Merrimack.
How to Watch No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
- Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Date: Oct. 4
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Channel: SEC Network
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: Sunny with a high of 90 degrees