Oklahoma DB Eli Bowen Expected to Get 'Right Back at It' After Injury
The Oklahoma secondary is preparing for reinforcements in the form of talented corner Eli Bowen.
Since missing all of spring ball and fall camp with a foot injury, Bowen suited up for the first time in 2025 during OU's 24-17 win over the Auburn Tigers. Brent Venables shared that Bowen had returned to practice during his Wednesday SEC teleconference and that he expects him to be "contributing in the immediate future."
Venables echoed that remark during his Thursday availability with the media.
"He's missed a lot of football," Venables said on Thursday. "So we'll see. But if there's anybody that can pick up where he left off, it's Eli. He's been working diligently off the field and rehab, doing the things on the field as well. So I've got great confidence that he'll get in and get right back at it quickly. I believe in him."
Peyton Bowen shares his head coach's confidence in his brother's return. Bowen praised his brother's mental state despite the amount of time he's missed and that his determination in his rehab will bring him back to the field in "the next couple of weeks." He also reiterated that his brother's situation last year may provide necessary experience for his return.
Eli Bowen began his Oklahoma career as a rotational player in the Sooners’ third game against Tulane before seizing the starting cornerback spot beginning with the Texas game in 2024.
"I think he (Eli) just comes in with the same mentality he had at that same moment," Peyton Bowen said. "He was battling injuries early on in last season, made a great impact for the rest of the year. And so I think he has that same drive to him that he did at his freshman year now."
Eli Bowen exceeded expectations as a freshman, with his maturity and consistency proving to be a strong fit in Venables' defense, which often places heavy demands on its secondary. Those same traits are factoring heavily in Venables' optimism of Bowen's return in the "immediate future."
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks will be influential in Bowen's return over the next few weeks. As Bowen returned to practice last week, battles between he and the talented Burks are expected to take place. Burks has yet to face Bowen on the practice field, but he has taken notice of the sophomore corner's grinding mentality to get back to the field.
"He's a technician," Burks said. "He's a leader in that room as well. Having him back is a great thing."