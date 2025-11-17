How to Watch the Oklahoma Sooners vs. the Missouri Tigers
The path to the College Football Playoff runs through Norman.
Following Oklahoma’s 23-21 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Sooners need a pair of wins over Tigers to, in all likelihood, punch their ticket back to the CFP for the first time since 2019.
Up first, OU (8-2, 4-2 SEC) will clash with the Missouri Tigers (7-3, 3-3).
Eli Drinkwitz’s team is the first challenge for the Sooners, and then Oklahoma will close the season against LSU.
How to Watch No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 23 Missouri Tigers
- Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Date: Nov. 22
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Channel: ABC
- TV Broadcast Crew: TBA
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: Sunny with a high of 62 degrees
Last Time Out
Both teams enter the week riding big wins.
The Sooners’ victory wasn’t about the margin of victory, but the magnitude.
Oklahoma snapped Alabama’s 17-game home winning streak and put itself in the center of CFP discussions after the win.
Brent Venables’ defense forced another flurry of turnovers, and if the Sooners win out, they’ll have a great chance to host a game in the first round of the playoff.
Read More Oklahoma 23, Alabama 21
- Oklahoma Continues Its November Surge Up the Polls Following Win at Alabama
- Like Its Head Coach, Oklahoma Showed Grit, Toughness and 'Sheer Will' to Topple Alabama
- Oklahoma's Bowen Brothers Turned the Tide in Alabama
For Missouri, it wasn’t about beating Mississippi State but how the Tigers beat Mississippi State.
The Tigers built a 21-10 halftime lead, then poured it on in the second half to win 49-27.
Tigers to Know
The Missouri offense is built around running back Ahmad Hardy.
He rushed the ball 25 times for 300 yards and three scores against Mississippi State, bringing his season total to 1,346 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.
Hardy is averaging an eye-popping 6.8 yards per carry, and he’s the heartbeat of the offense.
Receiver Keon Coleman Jr. has caught 56 passes for 600 yards and a score, and the Tigers are hoping to get starting quarterback Beau Pribula back this week.
Before suffering a lower leg injury, Pribula had thrown for 1,685 yards and 11 touchdowns while also tossing seven interceptions while completing 69.6 percent of his passes. Pribula has also rushed 71 times for 220 yards and five scores in 2025.
Missouri pairs an excellent defense with its explosive rushing attack.
Linebacker Josiah Trotter leads the team with 61 total tackles. Defensive end Damon Wilson II paces the Tigers with seven sacks, and defensive end Zion Young has also added 5.5 sacks.
2024 Rewind
The Sooners and the Tigers played one of the SEC’s most chaotic games in Columbia last year.
Safety Billy Bowman Jr. thought he had won the game for OU with his 43-yard scoop-and-score with two minutes remaining to put the Sooners up 23-16, but Missouri zipped right down the field and former Oklahoma receiver Theo Wease tied the game with a 10-yard touchdown catch from backup quarterback Drew Pyne.
Then, OU quarterback Jackson Arnold fumbled the ball and Missouri’s Zion Young scored to seal the 30-23 win for the Tigers.
Arnold fumbled three times in the game, and Oklahoma lost four total fumbles in the loss.
Series History
The Sooners and the Tigers have played 97 times in their history.
Oklahoma has dominated the all-time series, as OU leads 67-25-5.
Missouri welcomed the Sooners to the SEC last year, but Oklahoma won the last meeting between the two programs as members of the Big 12.
OU won 38-28 in Norman on Sept. 24, 2011.