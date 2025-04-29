How Will Oklahoma’s Robert Spears-Jennings Build on Stellar 2024 Season?
Led by Billy Bowman Jr. and Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma’s safety group was one of the team’s strongest units in 2024.
With Bowman now set to play on Sundays, it’s up to Spears-Jennings to lead the charge.
A junior last season, Spears-Jennings finished second on the team with 66 tackles, behind only linebacker Danny Stutsman. Spears-Jennings also logged five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interceptions. All of those marks were new career-bests for Spears-Jennings, and his four forced fumbles were tied for the fifth most among all NCAA Division I FBS players.
Much of Spears-Jennings’ growth stems from playing with Bowman, who was recently selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
It’s now Spears-Jennings’ mission to pass the torch to the younger guys in OU’s secondary.
“Just holding the young guys to the standard that we uphold over here,” Spears-Jennings said. “Billy left a great foundation for me, and I'm going to leave a great foundation for the other safeties, so I'm just trying to build, build, and build with the younger guys.”
Without Bowman, spring ball was different for Spears-Jennings. The now-Atlanta Falcons safety was a cornerstone for OU’s defense for each of Spears-Jennings’ first three seasons in Norman.
Now Spears-Jennings is one of the Sooners’ veterans and most experienced defenders.
Spears-Jennings played in nine games as a freshman, but he spent most of that time as a defensive reserve or special-teams player. In 2023, his role grew, as he appeared in 12 games and started two. And last year, Spears-Jennings started 11 games and played in all 13, bringing his career snap total to 1,353.
“The coaches asked me to be more of a vocal leader and take the young guys under my wings,” Spears-Jennings said. “That's what I've been trying to do this spring — just be way more vocal.”
Even with so much experience, much was different about spring practice this time around for Spears-Jennings.
Zac Alley, the Sooners’ 2024 defensive coordinator, departed the program in favor of West Virginia in December. Now head coach Brent Venables will call OU’s defensive plays, and the Sooners also hired Nate Dreiling and Wes Goodwin to serve as linebacker coaches.
Though the staff looks different than it did last spring, Spears-Jennings has embraced the new-look defense.
“(The defense is) very aggressive,” Spears-Jennings said. “Run to the ball, attack the ball, and go get the ball out there.”
OU’s retooled offense has also made things different for Spears-Jennings and his defensive counterparts.
The Sooners now have Ben Arbuckle — the former Washington State and Western Kentucky offensive coordinator — running the show. Plus, they landed a strong offensive transfer class, headlined by former Washington State quarterback John Mateer, who threw 29 touchdown passes a year ago.
Spears-Jennings and his defensive teammates went against the new-look offense every day during spring ball, and that presented them new challenges.
“It's just great back-and-forth work,” Spears-Jennings said. “Last year, as you can tell, the offense wasn't ready to go. In spring, we were just beating them. We were like, dang, we must be that good. We are that good, and this year it's going back and forth.”
Spears-Jennings entered spring ball with the goal of being Bowman-like: someone that is continually making himself and his teammates better.
According to Venables, the senior safety achieved that.
“(Spears-Jennings) had a great spring, stepping into a leadership role,” Venables said. “Can’t be everybody’s friend, need to challenge your teammates, tell your teammates the truth, hold them to a high standard. And make guys uncomfortable when you need to, gotta be comfortable in that role being a leader. Billy would tell everybody the truth. Billy was a multiplier, Billy made everybody better.
“I need these new guys or all the guys I’ve been talking about to be able to step into that role if we’re going to become the kind of defense that we need to become. That’s what it was going to take.”