How WR J.J. Hester Overcame Injury 'Hiccups' to Jolt Oklahoma's Offense to Life
AUBURN, AL — Oklahoma’s second offensive snap of the season yielded a 47-yard pass from Jackson Arnold to Jalil Farooq.
Since then, the downfield passing game has been nonexistent.
With 10 minutes left on the clock inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, it looked like that would be the case again for OU’s offense.
But true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. had one more explosive play in him.
Down 21-10 with hope dwindling, Hawkins finally got a look he could attack.
J.J. Hester, who has yet to make a real impact at OU in his third year with the program due to a bad run of injuries, was one-on-one on the outside against Auburn defensive back Kayin Lee.
No safety help rolled Hester’s way after the snap, and Hawkins let it fly.
Sixty yards downfield, Hester was dragged down and the Sooners have the ball on the 5-yard line.
“Michael. Great ball, baby,” Hester said after the 27-21 win.
Two snaps later, running back Jovantae Barnes cashed in the catch and scored.
Then Kip Lewis brought OU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) all the way back with his interception.
Against all odds, a true freshman making his first start on the road down five key receivers, connected with an Oklahoma high school product to help flip the game for the visitors.
“What a ball – we had been waiting dog years for an explosive play and finally got one,” OU coach Brent Venables said after the win. “And cool for J.J., too. He’s had a lot of hiccups, like a lot of guys, in the first part of the season. Great for him.
“What a perfect ball. They’re playing man-to-man. Hey, man, we’re just going to keep letting people do that to us. Just sit back and eat your popcorn and watch people do the same thing until we make people do something different.”
Hester said he didn’t have much time to take in the moment after the catch, the team had to get lined up and finish the drive, but the catch meant so much more than just chipping in one big play when the team needed it.
“Thinking back on it now I’m blessed to just have the opportunity to make… A lot of people know my story, some don’t,” Hester said. “I’ve been battling injuries and I just wanted to contribute to the team and I finally got to.”
Hester was a 4-star recruit after an excellent career at Booker T. Washington High School, and he signed with Missouri out of high school.
He redshirted in 2020, then caught 15 passes for 255 yards and two scores for the Tigers in 2021.
When Venables arrived in Norman, he brought Hester back to the Sooner State via the transfer portal, but a pair of foot injures saw Hester make just one catch in two years with OU.
Now, with Jayden Gibson out for the season and Jalil Farooq, Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony and Deion Burks all on the shelf, Oklahoma needed Hester to play a big role.
Hawkins targeted him three times against Auburn (2-3, 0-2), and Hester caught all three passes to finish with a team-leading 86 yards.
Hester has been able to build chemistry on the practice field with Hawkins through spring football and fall camp, and it finally spilled over onto the field on the Alabama plains.
With the true freshman cemented as OU’s starting quarterback, Hester is excited to see what his fearless signal caller can do to be the catalyst for rapid improvement coming out of the bye week.
“Man, the one play I’m thinking of is that two-point conversion where he summersaulted,” Hester said. “Before he even did it I knew he was going to go for it so I was just waiting for that. But that kid’s a warrior, man. I can’t wait to see what he does.”
Hawkins needs weapons, too.
And Hester will have his chance to parlay his big fourth quarter catch into a large role against No. 2 Texas in two week’s time.
“No doubt. I’m ready to go,” Hester said. “If anything needs to be (done), I’ll be there. Most def.”