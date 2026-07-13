In-state Oklahoma Commit Earns Fifth Star in Latest Recruiting Rankings

The Sooners are now up to three 5-star commits.

Cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr., a Mustang, OK, native, earned a 5-star designation in the latest Rivals 300 rankings for the Class of 2027.

Osborne checks into those rankings as the nation’s No. 21 player, and he joins offensive lineman Cooper Hackett and tight end Seneca Driver as 5-stars.

Listed at 6-2 and 180 pounds, Osborne committed to Oklahoma on June 1. He chose Oklahoma despite also holding offers from several other major powerhouse programs, including Miami, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan.

His verbal pledge to OU followed his outstanding junior season at Mustang High School in which he registered 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

In addition to his Rivals 5-star status, Osborne is ranked as a 5-star and the No. 16 overall prospect from the 2027 class.

As mentioned, Hackett and Driver are also 5-star recruits. Hackett is the No. 12 player in the Rivals 300, while Driver is No. 15.

A native of Fort Gibson, OK, Hackett stands 6-7 and weighs 260 pounds. The offensive tackle originally committed to Texas Tech, but he flipped his pledge to Oklahoma in September.

Driver hails from Danville, KY, and he is listed at 6-6 and 234 pounds. The blue-chip tight end committed to OU on March 7, just months after the Sooners hired Jason Witten to be their new tight ends coach.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

In addition to OU’s three 5-stars, several other Sooner commits are included in the latest Rivals 300.

Offensive lineman Kaeden Penny of Bixby, OK, checked into the updated rankings at No. 27, making him the fourth-highest ranked player without a 5-star designation. Linebacker Cooper Witten, the son of Jason Witten, also made it into the top 50, as he’s ranked No. 37.

Safety Bode Sparrow pledged to Oklahoma on June 26, and he just missed out on the top 50 at No. 59. Running back Keldrid Ben of Montgomery, TX also made it into the top 100 at No. 86.

Three other Sooner commits made it into the top 300: quarterback Jamison Roberts (No. 162), linebacker Taven Epps (219) and athlete Greydon Howell (287).

With 27 commits, Oklahoma’s 2027 class is ranked No. 6 nationally by Rivals. Of OU’s 27 pledges, 13 of them are ranked as 4-star prospects or better by the recruiting outlet.