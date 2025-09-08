How Freshman OT Michael Fasusi Can Take Oklahoma's Offensive Line to New Heights
NORMAN — The ceiling for Oklahoma’s offensive line got raised on Saturday night.
Offensive tackles Michael Fasusi and Derek Simmons and guard Heath Ozaeta made their season debuts against Michigan, and center Jake Maikklua moved into the starting lineup for the first time.
That group, paired with guard Febechi Nwaiwu, stood up to the physicality of the Wolverines’ defense.
OU punctuated the 24-13 win with a 16-play drive to essentially end the game, flashing the potential of what Bill Bedenbaugh’s unit can be this season.
“What Coach B just had in line for the o-line, it was straight up just be physical,” Fasusi said after the win. “Be the most physical and be the toughest team out there. And I really think that's what we did. Trust in each other and just go out there and ball together, that's definitely what we did.”
The left side of the line, in particular, will be able to grow and push the unit to new heights.
Ozaeta is still a redshirt sophomore, and Fasusi looked unfazed in his first collegiate action.
Fasusi played 66 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and was the highest-graded starting offensive lineman for the Sooners.
He received an overall grade of 69.2 per PFF, with a 69.5 run blocking grade and a 61.0 pass blocking grade.
The 5-star recruit was held out of the Illinois State game as a precaution, meaning his first snaps for the No. 13 Sooners (2-0) came against Michigan’s veteran defensive line.
“He was amazing. He dominated,” quarterback John Mateer said. “It was great pass pro and we were able to run the ball… I’m really proud of him.”
Nothing seemed to bother Fasusi, whether it be the crowd, the defense or the magnitude of the contest between the Sooners and the Wolverines.
“Warm-ups today, I kind of tuned out all the fans,” Fasusi said after the win. “I knew we got a first down every time I heard Boomer Sooner. So that was like, alright, I like this. But that was really the main thing.”
Fasusi even shook off a moment at the end of the game when he got rolled up on. Logan Howland entered on the final drive and helped the Sooners march the rest of the way to kill off the win after Fasusi hobbled off to the sideline.
“It was a little ankle sprain,” Fasusi said. “O-linemen, you're going to get rolled up once in a while. It's football. I'm feeling great.”
With Fasusi cleared to play, OU’s coaching staff had no hesitation about throwing him into the game.
“Over and over again, throughout camp, throughout practice, there was zero fear in his eyes,” Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “Going against our defense, and our defensive line, who are pretty danged good. Pretty danged good. And he had zero fear. Never blinked once.
“… He went out there today and the moment wasn’t too big. Was it perfect? No. I don’t think anybody played perfect. But he was urgent in everything that he did and gave great effort. Wasn’t scared one bit, so really proud of him.”
For Fasusi, he knew he just wanted to play fast and aggressive and everything else would fall into place.
“My biggest thing just coming into this game was that it's going to be a physical game,” he said. “We had to prove that we were more physical. And that's all that really went into it.”
With a new starting lineup set up front, Arbuckle and Bedenbaugh can begin to truly build the plan of attack on the ground and through the air around the offensive line.
If Fasusi builds on his outing against Michigan, he may only be in Norman for three years before the NFL comes calling.
But all he’s focused on right now is playing a better game against Temple on Saturday.
“I was in the training room and I just thought, ‘Dang. I just did it.’ Now it's onto the next,” Fasusi said. “That's what my mentality's going to be like. Obviously, take the good things and the bad things from the game. What I need to work out, what'd I do good. How can I get even better from that.
“That's really how I'm going to move on. Watching film with the guys, just keep preparing.”