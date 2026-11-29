COLUMBIA, Mo. — Oklahoma’s November run in 2026 won’t yield a College Football Playoff berth, but it will lead to optimism surrounding the Sooner offense heading into the offseason.

That optimism came from possibly Jason Witten’s best coaching ability — he instilled confidence into a unit that simply had none as late as Halloween night.

It was confidence that stemmed from an identity to run the football and not to abandon it. Both John Mateer and the running backs kept the offense ahead of the chains more times than not during this four-game winning streak.

From the running back room, Jonathan Hatton Jr. represented both the excitement of the present and the optimism of the future.

“I feel like I'm playing a lot more confident,” Hatton said after Oklahoma’s 34-31 win over Missouri.

He would be correct in his assessment. Hatton rushed for 93 yards on 31 carries during OU’s first eight games. The freshman did not play in the loss to Michigan and also never earned more than seven carries in a single game (South Carolina).

Since Witten was elevated, Hatton saw an increase in usage and production. During the Sooners’ four-game winning streak, Hatton carried the ball 23 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Against the Tigers, Hatton seemed more like a back who was figuring out how to find space, run to it and pick up tough yardage through contact. As a result, he earned a new season high with nine carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“Just as the season is going on, just being more mature as a player overall, I think that's the biggest change,” Hatton said.

Among the running backs, Hatton was the leader in the month of November. His two touchdowns were the only rushing scores for a running back since Witten was handed the reins.

While the numbers aren’t going to make him an early candidate to make a preseason All-America team in 2027, there’s quite a bit of justified optimism for Hatton considering his youth, physical tools and his final few games.

“Just continue to just get better every day,” Hatton said. “Just work on your craft and continue to build, go forward.”

Jonathan Hatton Jr.'s 11-yard touchdown run in the 3Q helped fuel the comeback against Missouri for the #Sooners — it also may be fueling optimism for the young back heading into the offseason. @SoonersOnSI pic.twitter.com/4I1KZAPkfH — Brady Trantham (@BradyDoesSports) November 29, 2026

On the fourth drive of the game for OU, Hatton truly announced himself with tough runs. The Sooners were ultimately stopped on fourth down on the drive, but Hatton’s play gave Oklahoma hope that they could move the ball despite the early deficit.

Down 20-7 out of halftime, Hatton’s 11-yard touchdown run highlighted his night and kickstarted the comeback.

“It's a fantastic feeling. I mean, truly, truly blessed for that,” Hatton said. "Then also shout out the O-line. I mean, I can't do it without them.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.