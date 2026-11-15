Live In-Game Updates From Oklahoma's Sunday Matchup With No. 19 Mississippi
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NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Sunday’s contest between the Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
5:54 1Q
John Mateer has found the end zone with his legs.
The Sooners capped off a drive that lasted nearly eight minutes with Mateer's 8-yard touchdown run.
It was Mateer's first rushing touchdown of the season and just the fourth rushing touchdown of the season for OU.
Lloyd Avant rushed for 24 yards on the drive, while Mateer rushed for 37.
The Sooners twice converted on third down on the drive.
— Aber
8:09 1Q
Well, that was almost a really interesting moment.
John Mateer’s helmet popped off at the end of his second-down rush, and with no flag on the field, Whitt Newbauer had to step in.
Ultimately, OU called a timeout as the play clock wound down, which will get Mateer back in the game, but Jason Witten was not happy with Newbauer, who seemingly didn’t get everyone lined up fast enough for the interim OC’s liking.
Mater will be back in for this key third-and-3 from the Mississippi 30, though.
— Chapman
13:26 1Q
Oklahoma’s starters on offense:
Fasusi — Best — Maikkula — Ozaeta — Harris
Livingstone — Sategna — Hansen — Choice
Mateer — Avant
It’s only the second time this season that the Sooners have started the same offensive line in consecutive contests.
— Chapman
13:50 1Q
Kip Lewis almost made the first big play of the day with an interception, but he was unable to haul it in.
Michael Boganowski timed up a blitz perfectly on third down, but Chambliss was able to spin out of it. The Sooners tracked him down to force a punt to put the exclamation point on a crisp first possession.
— Chapman
14:50 1Q
Oklahoma’s starters on defense:
Wein — Stone — Jackson — Okoye
Powers — Heinecke — Lewis
E. Bowen — P. Bowen — Boganowski — Guillory
— Chapman
Two minutes until kickoff
Oklahoma won the toss. The Sooners deferred their option until the second half.
Brent Venables’ defense is up first.
— Chapman
Five minutes until kickoff
By Ryan Aber and I’s unofficial measure, that was the loudest boo for an opposing team running onto Owen Field since the Sooners entered the SEC. Things have filled in pretty nicely considering the circumstances, too.
— Chapman
22 minutes until kickoff
It has rained all morning, but I wouldn’t exactly classify it as a downpour.
Still, we’ll see how the field holds up as the rain is projected to sit over the stadium for the duration of this afternoon’s contest.
The Sooners did appear to slip around when the field was wet against South Carolina, so we’ll see if they’re better able to stay on their feet today as they try to chase down Trinidad Chambliss.
— Chapman
28 minutes until kickoff
As expected, there’s a bit more spice from the OU fans every time Mississippi gets together for anything in warmups.
However, the stadium is still very empty as we get close to The Pride of Oklahoma’s pregame festivities.
— Chapman
33 minutes until kickoff
It looks like the Sooners will go with the same offensive line grouping as they did last week — Michael Fasusi at left tackle, Noah Best at left guard, Jake Maikkula at center, Heath Ozaeta at right guard and E'Marion Harris at right tackle.
Eddy Pierre-Louis, who hasn't played since the Sept. 26 game at Georgia, appears to be the backup to Ozaeta at right guard.
— Ryan Aber
76 minutes until kickoff
Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock was listed as a game-time decision on the Sunday availability report.
Mississippi defensive end Kam Franklin, safety Sharif Denson and running back Makhi Frazier were all listed as game-time decisions.
— Chapman
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman