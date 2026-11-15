Live In-Game Updates From Oklahoma's Sunday Matchup With No. 19 Mississippi

NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Sunday’s contest between the Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

5:54 1Q

John Mateer has found the end zone with his legs.

The Sooners capped off a drive that lasted nearly eight minutes with Mateer's 8-yard touchdown run.

It was Mateer's first rushing touchdown of the season and just the fourth rushing touchdown of the season for OU.

Lloyd Avant rushed for 24 yards on the drive, while Mateer rushed for 37.

The Sooners twice converted on third down on the drive.

— Aber

8:09 1Q

Well, that was almost a really interesting moment.

John Mateer’s helmet popped off at the end of his second-down rush, and with no flag on the field, Whitt Newbauer had to step in.

Ultimately, OU called a timeout as the play clock wound down, which will get Mateer back in the game, but Jason Witten was not happy with Newbauer, who seemingly didn’t get everyone lined up fast enough for the interim OC’s liking.

Mater will be back in for this key third-and-3 from the Mississippi 30, though.

— Chapman

13:26 1Q

Oklahoma’s starters on offense:

Fasusi — Best — Maikkula — Ozaeta — Harris

Livingstone — Sategna — Hansen — Choice

Mateer — Avant

It’s only the second time this season that the Sooners have started the same offensive line in consecutive contests.

— Chapman

13:50 1Q

Kip Lewis almost made the first big play of the day with an interception, but he was unable to haul it in.

Michael Boganowski timed up a blitz perfectly on third down, but Chambliss was able to spin out of it. The Sooners tracked him down to force a punt to put the exclamation point on a crisp first possession.

— Chapman

14:50 1Q

Oklahoma’s starters on defense:

Wein — Stone — Jackson — Okoye

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Powers — Heinecke — Lewis

E. Bowen — P. Bowen — Boganowski — Guillory

— Chapman

Two minutes until kickoff

Oklahoma won the toss. The Sooners deferred their option until the second half.

Brent Venables’ defense is up first.

— Chapman

Five minutes until kickoff

By Ryan Aber and I’s unofficial measure, that was the loudest boo for an opposing team running onto Owen Field since the Sooners entered the SEC. Things have filled in pretty nicely considering the circumstances, too.

— Chapman

22 minutes until kickoff

It has rained all morning, but I wouldn’t exactly classify it as a downpour.

Still, we’ll see how the field holds up as the rain is projected to sit over the stadium for the duration of this afternoon’s contest.

The Sooners did appear to slip around when the field was wet against South Carolina, so we’ll see if they’re better able to stay on their feet today as they try to chase down Trinidad Chambliss.

— Chapman

28 minutes until kickoff

As expected, there’s a bit more spice from the OU fans every time Mississippi gets together for anything in warmups.

However, the stadium is still very empty as we get close to The Pride of Oklahoma’s pregame festivities.

— Chapman

33 minutes until kickoff

It looks like the Sooners will go with the same offensive line grouping as they did last week — Michael Fasusi at left tackle, Noah Best at left guard, Jake Maikkula at center, Heath Ozaeta at right guard and E'Marion Harris at right tackle.

Eddy Pierre-Louis, who hasn't played since the Sept. 26 game at Georgia, appears to be the backup to Ozaeta at right guard.

— Ryan Aber

76 minutes until kickoff

Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock was listed as a game-time decision on the Sunday availability report.

Mississippi defensive end Kam Franklin, safety Sharif Denson and running back Makhi Frazier were all listed as game-time decisions.

— Chapman

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