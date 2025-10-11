All Sooners

Live Updates From No. 6 Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Ryan Aber offer their real-time observations from the 121st edition of the Red River Rivalry.

Ryan Chapman, John E. Hoover

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer steps off the bus outside the Cotton Bowl.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer steps off the bus outside the Cotton Bowl. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
DALLAS — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Cotton Bowl Stadium throughout Saturday's matchup between No. 6 Oklahoma and the Texas Longhorns. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

1:47 p.m.

Wow, Keontez Lewis is in the normal warmup line. Insane to think he’s got a shot to play today with how scary last week’s situation appeared. Best-case scenario and fantastic news for him. 

— Chapman 

1:29 p.m.

The first phase of Mateer’s pre-game warmup is complete. He capped it off by throwing a 47-yard ball to Jaren Kanak in the end zone. 

The Oklahoma fans around the tunnel gave Mateer a huge cheer as he started back up the ramp toward the locker room. 

— Chapman

1:22 p.m.

Mateer’s now got a football in hand and he’s begun his throwing warmups. 

Now the fun pregame speculation begins. 

— Chapman

1:15 p.m.

John Mateer has hit the field for warmups. He’s not picked up a football yet, but he’s got a small splint on his right thumb. 

He’s currently stretching his lower body out.

— Chapman 

1:00 p.m.

The Sooners and the Longhorns have both made it to the Cotton Bowl. 

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer took in the crowd as he got off the bus, and he had both hands stuffed into his pockets.

Per the final pre-game availability report, Mateer was not listed at all. He’s a go. 

Receiver Keontez Lewis, the only other Sooner with his status truly still up in the air entering Saturday, was listed as a game-time decision. 

Offensive tackle Logan Howland will miss today’s contest.

— Chapman 

