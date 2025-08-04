Observations From Oklahoma's Fourth Fall Practice on Monday
Oklahoma opened a portion of its fourth fall practice to local media members on Monday.
There was a one-on-one session between OU’s skill players and its linebackers and defensive backs, but most of the open portion of practice was dedicated to special teams and individual drill work.
Sooners on SI had Ryan Chapman and Carson Field on site on Monday. Here is what they observed at practice.
On the injury front, the Sooners had an addition to the group of players out of pads. Wide receiver Deion Burks did not participate in the opening portion of practice on Monday. He was without pads and in turf shoes instead of cleats.
Offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu was back at practice after missing Friday’s practice. Nwaiwu was back working with the first group of offensive linemen in drills. Veteran transfer Derek Simmons was absent from Monday’s practice.
Receiver Keontez Lewis closed the one-on-one session with a toe-tap catch on the sideline against freshman Courtland Guillory, though both sides believed they won the rep. No instant replay available at practice.
Lewis also made a diving catch in the back of the end zone against Jacobe Johnson, though it was “ruled” as incomplete. Lewis was without a doubt the standout of that portion of practice.
Freshman Elijah Thomas also made a nice grab. He worked against Maliek Hawkins.
Safety Robert Spears-Jennings completely overpowered tight end Will Huggins during their rep, but Kaden Helms made a nice move to get open against Omarion Robinson.
Defensive back Jermiah Newcombe also had a nice pass breakup when battling Jer’Michael Carter.
Quarterback John Mateer flashed his abilities to throw on the run during individual position drills, often hitting targets while scrambling. Mateer transferred from Washington State after the 2024 season.
Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones and running backs coach DeMarco Murray calmly took their position groups through drills later in practice.
Jones was helping his unit stay low and explode out of their breaks, while Murray was coaching his group through some work in the open field.
During the special teams work, assistant Doug Deakin again took control of the microphone to convey exactly everything he needed as far as spacing goes on kickoff return coverage.
Later this afternoon, the media is expected to meet with defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis as well as a handful of players.