Oklahoma 2024 Report Cards: Billy Bowman, Robert Spears-Jennings Elevated Safety Play
Billy Bowman’s last ride at safety was largely successful as a individual, leading a tight but productive unit for Oklahoma in 2024.
Instead of entering the NFL Draft last season, Bowman opted for one more year of development under safeties coach Brandon Hall and he seized the opportunity to become more of a vocal leader for the Sooners’ defense.
Though he didn’t match his incredible pick six total from 2023, he did add a scoop-and-score against Missouri that momentarily looked as if it would be decisive.
He finished with 54 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, and Bowman was voted an All-SEC Third Team selection by the league’s coaches.
Bowman was responsible for playing the biggest share of snaps at safety, logging 745 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus, but he wasn’t the only steady hand who emerged under Hall last year.
Robert Spears-Jennings came alive in his third season playing under Brent Venables and Hall.
He played 599 snaps, per PFF, and graded out as OU’s best safety with a 78.7 overall grade and an outstanding 93.1 rushing defense grade.
Spears-Jennings set new career-highs in total tackles (66), tackles for loss (five), sacks (2.5), interceptions (one), fumble recoveries (two) and forced fumbles (four).
The junior always seemed to be in the right spot to help defend the run, and was one of OU’s hardest hitters at 6-foot-1 and 219 pounds.
Spears-Jennings’ high levels of play meant that he and Bowman rarely needed to leave the field, but sophomore Peyton Bowen was able to carve out 394 defensive snaps for himself.
Bowen finished with two fewer tackles than his true freshman season, adding 34 this year, and he chipped in two tackles for loss.
Bowman’s departure will allow Bowen to play a much larger role in 2025, and the Sooners have some young pieces ready to take on larger roles.
True freshmen Jaydan Hardy, Reggie Powers and Michael Boganowski were used sparingly, but that’s not an indication of what the coaching staff believes that trio can be.
Hardy was labeled as one of the smartest players linebacker Kobie McKinzie has been around during preparations for the Armed Forces Bowl, and Boganowski always stuck out as a human missile whenever he was thrown in for snaps.
Hardy was credited for playing 58 snaps this year by PFF, and Boganowski charted 68 snaps on defense.
As a whole, Oklahoma’s secondary did prove to be gettable against the talented SEC receivers.
There appeared to be a number of miscommunications between OU’s corners and safeties early, allowing a number of chunk plays from Tennessee and Auburn through the air.
All of Oklahoma’s safeties were comfortable playing the run, which helped the Sooners frustrate opposing running backs, but as with the entire defense, there were still improvements that needed to be made through the air.
With everyone but Bowman set to return in 2025, Hall can get to work making those gains and his position group will have a chance to grow again next season.