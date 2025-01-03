Oklahoma 2024 Report Cards: R Mason Thomas Fueled a Nice Season for OU's DTs
Oklahoma’s entire defensive line took a step forward in 2024.
The defensive tackles again anchored OU’s rushing defense, while R Mason Thomas took his game to the next level off the edge.
He paired with veteran Ethan Downs, who was also excellent against the run, to form a strong foundation for a productive unit under defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis.
Downs finished with 29 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks in 12 games.
He worked to set the edge against Ole Miss despite battling through back spasms, and posted a season-high six tackles against Missouri to help keep the Sooners in the game, and chipped in a season-high two sacks against Alabama in the Sooners’ massive upset over the Crimson Tide.
Read More: Oklahoma 2024 Report Cards
- Dec. 30: Special teams
- Dec. 31: Defensive tackle
- Jan. 1: Running back
- Jan. 2: Offensive line
- Jan. 3: Defensive end
- Jan. 4: Linebacker
- Jan. 5: Tight end
- Jan. 6: Cornerback
- Jan. 7: Wide receiver
- Jan. 8: Safety
- Jan. 9: Quarterback
- Jan. 10: Coaches
Downs provided impressive levels of consistency, which allowed Thomas to fire away at opposing quarterbacks form the other side of the line.
Thomas, who was voted to the All-SEC Second Team by coaches around the league, dwarfed his previous career-best numbers in 2024.
He finished with nine sacks, 23 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss, and he also forced a pair of fumbles as well as recovering a fumble and taking it for a score against LSU.
Chavis helped Thomas turn potential into production in 2024, and the OU defensive end showed he has the ability to completely take over games for stretches.
He dominated Tulane in the fourth quarter, ending the contest with three sacks (one of which was a strip sack).
Then, after linebacker Kip Lewis picked off Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne and returned it for a touchdown to give the Sooners the lead, he wrecked the Tigers’ efforts to get back into the contest on the final drive with another pair of sacks.
Behind Downs and Thomas, the Sooners had nice depth this last year.
Trace Ford grew after another year in Brent Venables’ defense, even playing at cheetah some against Tennessee, to add 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Caiden Woullard, who transferred to OU from Miami (OH), contributed 13 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, and Adepoju Adebawore overcame an early season ankle injury to finish with four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Adebawore will have to take a step forward along with freshman Danny Okoye to help the Sooners maintain high levels of play next year, but Chavis’ group had a nice season paired with Todd Bates’ unit at the heart of Oklahoma’s defense.