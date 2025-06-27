Oklahoma 2025 Football Opponent Preview: Missouri Tigers
Oklahoma’s game against Missouri in 2024 was an instant classic — for the wrong reasons.
The Sooners took a 23-16 lead with two minutes remaining after Billy Bowman Jr. returned a fumble for 43 yards and a touchdown. But the Tigers answered with a scoring drive of their own, capped off by a touchdown from former Sooner wideout Theo Wease Jr.
OU got the ball back with 1:03 remaining, and on the third play of the drive, Missouri’s Zion Young returned a Jackson Arnold fumble 17 yards for a touchdown.
OU and Missouri — former Big Eight and Big 12 rivals — will meet again on Nov. 22 in Norman.
Here’s what to know about Missouri:
2024 recap
After finishing 11-2 and beating Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl in 2023, the Tigers entered the season with high hopes, ranked No. 11 in the preseason AP poll.
Mizzou got off to a hot, 4-0 start, which included wins against a ranked (No. 24) Boston College squad and a better-than-expected Vanderbilt team. The Tigers’ undefeated season, though, came to a screeching halt against Texas A&M, as they lost 41-10 at Kyle Field.
After that, Missouri collected conference wins against Auburn, Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Arkansas and dropped their games against Alabama and South Carolina.
The Tigers finished the regular season 9-3 and were ranked No. 19 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, earning a date with Iowa in the Music City Bowl.
Missouri outscored the Hawkeyes 6-0 in the fourth quarter to win 27-24 and clinch its second double-digit-win season in a row.
Key returners
RB Jamal Roberts (So.), WR Marquis Johnson (Jr.), OL Cayden Green (Jr.), OL Connor Tollison (Sr.), DE Zion Young (Sr.), LB Triston Newsom (Sr.), DB Marvin Burks Jr. (Jr.), DL Chris McClellan (Sr.).
Notable transfer portal additions
DE Damon Wilson II (Georgia), QB Beau Pribula (Penn State), WR Kevin Coleman Jr. (Mississippi State), LB Mikai Gbayor (Nebraska), RB Ahmad Hardy (UL Monroe).
Strengths
Love him or hate him, Eliah Drinkwitz has brought relevance to Missouri’s program.
The Tigers went 6-7 in each of Drinkwitz’s first two years in Columbia. Since then, they are 21-5 with two bowl wins. Before arriving at Missouri, Drinkwitz coached one season at Appalachian State, leading the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record.
Missouri doesn’t always have the same talent level as other SEC programs, but the Tigers have overperformed in the last two seasons. Much of that is a testament to Drinkwitz’s coaching abilities.
Weaknesses
Missouri’s lack of returning weapons is a bit alarming: The Tigers will be without 2024 quarterback Brady Cook, running backs Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll and wide receivers Luther Burden III and Wease.
Likely to take the starting signal caller spot is Pribula, who appeared in 25 games as a backup for Penn State in the last two seasons. Though he primarily appeared in mop-up duty, Pribula played well when called upon, throwing nine touchdowns and just one interception.
Mizzou’s offensive skill positions will be transfer-heavy, with Hardy and Coleman headlining the running back and wide receiver groups, respectively.
The slew of new faces could click instantly for the Tigers. Or they could fail to mesh, resulting in an inconsistent offense.
How do the Tigers match up with OU?
Oklahoma gets the benefit of hosting Missouri in 2025, rather than playing at Faurot Field. Mizzou’s home atmosphere isn’t overly raucous, but it’s an added bonus for the Sooners to get their own home support.
As far as the game on the field, both teams have low floors and high ceilings, which brings an array of possible outcomes.
In addition to new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, the Sooners will have quarterback John Mateer, running back Jadyn Ott and wideouts Javonnie Gibson, Isaiah Sategna, Keontez Lewis and Josiah Martin all likely playing major roles after transferring in. For Missouri, Pribula, Coleman and Hardy will likely be the Tigers’ main weapons.Defensively, Oklahoma has plenty of returning talent in every position group. The Tigers bring back an experienced, talented front seven that features Young, Newsom and McClellan.