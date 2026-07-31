Oklahoma Adds New Non-Conference Opponent for 2028 Season, Per Report
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The Oklahoma Sooners, as of now, are scheduled to play three non-conference opponents for the 2028 season. OU will host Temple and Colorado State with a road game scheduled against the Houston Cougars of the Big 12 — the SEC mandated that its member schools must schedule at least one Power Four opponent.
According to a report from FBSchedules, the Sooners have now added a game against the Missouri State Bears. The game is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Norman, with the visitors receiving $1.2 million for the game.
This does not guarantee that OU will play four non-conference games in 2028. One of the games between Temple and Colorado State may be dropped, with financial reasons playing an inlfuential role in the ultimate decision.
Per the report, a potential canceling of the Temple game — the third game in the three-game series Oklahoma and Temple signed in 2016 — would cost the university $700,000, while dropping the contest against Colorado State would bill OU $1 million.
Canceling the Houston road game seems unlikely since it is OU's lone-Power Four opponent in the non-conference. It would also cost $1 million for Oklahoma to scrap it. Oklahoma traveling to Houston is a part of the home-and-home series that began in 2024 — the Sooners won that game 16-12.
The Sooners and Bears have only met once. OU defeated Missouri State 48-0 in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season. MSU provided Oklahoma their only non-conference game in 2020 with the road trip to West Point and a home game against Tennessee canceled as a result of the pandemic.
Oklahoma is sorting out how to navigate the new landscape of the sport. With the SEC's mandated Power-Four non-conference opponent and the confernece moving to nine conference games, decisions might need to be made about future schedules.
As of now, OU is scheduled to face Utah State and San Diego State in Norman for the 2027 season. They will travel to AT&T Stadium to play the ACC's SMU at a neutral site for their Power-Four opponent.
In 2029, OU will renew their old rivalry with Nebraska, played in Norman — the return game will take place the following season in 2030 played in Lincoln. There will be a road game at San Diego State as well — followed by a third game in Norman in 2031 to complete the three-game series. As of now, 2029 only has two non-conference opponents scheduled.
Oklahoma only has Clemson scheduled as far out as 2035 and 2036 for now.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.