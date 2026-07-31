Oklahoma Adds New Non-Conference Opponent for 2028 Season, Per Report

The Oklahoma Sooners, as of now, are scheduled to play three non-conference opponents for the 2028 season. OU will host Temple and Colorado State with a road game scheduled against the Houston Cougars of the Big 12 — the SEC mandated that its member schools must schedule at least one Power Four opponent.

According to a report from FBSchedules, the Sooners have now added a game against the Missouri State Bears. The game is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Norman, with the visitors receiving $1.2 million for the game.

This does not guarantee that OU will play four non-conference games in 2028. One of the games between Temple and Colorado State may be dropped, with financial reasons playing an inlfuential role in the ultimate decision.

Per the report, a potential canceling of the Temple game — the third game in the three-game series Oklahoma and Temple signed in 2016 — would cost the university $700,000, while dropping the contest against Colorado State would bill OU $1 million.

Roger Denny at SEC Media Days 2026 | Stephen Curtis / 107.7 The Franchise

Canceling the Houston road game seems unlikely since it is OU's lone-Power Four opponent in the non-conference. It would also cost $1 million for Oklahoma to scrap it. Oklahoma traveling to Houston is a part of the home-and-home series that began in 2024 — the Sooners won that game 16-12.

The Sooners and Bears have only met once. OU defeated Missouri State 48-0 in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season. MSU provided Oklahoma their only non-conference game in 2020 with the road trip to West Point and a home game against Tennessee canceled as a result of the pandemic.

Oklahoma is sorting out how to navigate the new landscape of the sport. With the SEC's mandated Power-Four non-conference opponent and the confernece moving to nine conference games, decisions might need to be made about future schedules.

As of now, OU is scheduled to face Utah State and San Diego State in Norman for the 2027 season. They will travel to AT&T Stadium to play the ACC's SMU at a neutral site for their Power-Four opponent.

Oklahoma Brent Venables | SEC

In 2029, OU will renew their old rivalry with Nebraska, played in Norman — the return game will take place the following season in 2030 played in Lincoln. There will be a road game at San Diego State as well — followed by a third game in Norman in 2031 to complete the three-game series. As of now, 2029 only has two non-conference opponents scheduled.

Oklahoma only has Clemson scheduled as far out as 2035 and 2036 for now.