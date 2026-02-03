Spring Ball Will Show if Oklahoma's James Nesta is Ready for Defensive Snaps

Sooners on SI will spotlight ten players who need a big spring to solidify their place on the depth chart, improve and/or help Oklahoma build off its 2025 College Football Playoff momentum in our Spring Forward series. Each day, we’ll break down one player’s background, progress, and what’s on the line as Brent Venables’ team takes shape during spring football.

Per Pro Football Focus, James Nesta has only seen the field on defense for just under 50 snaps during his two years in Norman. He redshirted in 2024 after only seeing action in the opener and the bowl game, but was able to see the field in conference play in 2025.

It wasn't for a lack of ability. The Sooners were plenty stacked at linebacker with Kip Lewis, Kobie McKinzie and Owen Heinecke's emergence. With Sammy Omosigho providing help in a reserve role, the 2025 linebacking corps helped Venables not miss Danny Stutsman as much.

But in college football, life changes in the blink of an eye. All but Lewis are gone for the 2026 season. OU brought in former Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan to compete for a starting position. But behind Lewis and Sullivan, there is plenty of room for a player to grab playing time.

Nesta has that opportunity before him this spring.

Oklahoma linebacker James Nesta | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

The redshirt sophomore backer started on Oklahoma's kickoff unit and is no doubt familiar with the speed that is necessary in the SEC. Nesta's athleticism seems to put him in the position to spell Lewis during games should he show development this spring.

Nesta also has the advantage of not having much to do in terms of competition — if you'd look at it that way.

Carl Albert's Marcus James was a true freshman last year and only saw limited action against Kent State. At 6-4, James projects as a middle linebacker in Venables' scheme. The future position of sophomore Taylor Heim remains unclear — at 6-6 he can play cheetah, but Reggie Powers III and Jeremiah Newcombe appear better situated for the role in 2026.

That leaves little else but Nesta to claim a consistent rotational role. This spring could determine whether or not that role is by default or due to Nesta forcing his coach's hand.

Nesta was a four-star recruit out of Cornelius, NC per 247Sports. His speed and knack for playmaking ability — he had 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks his senior year at William Amos Hough High School — is exactly what Venables is looking for out of his linebackers. The time has come for Nesta to make the most of the opportunity.

Plus, the opportunity is not calling for much.

In 2024, when OU's linebacking corps was arguably as top-heavy as it will be in 2026, reserve backers Lewis Carter, Jaren Kanak and Heinecke combined for 200 snaps, with Carter and Kanak getting the brunt of that total with 95 and 87, respectively.

Given Nesta's experience within the program and his limited action on the field, 100 or so snaps of consistent play isn't calling for much. But if Nesta can put some things together this spring and make a strong impression, the talented linebacker could make the most of those reserve snaps.