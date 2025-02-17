Oklahoma Adds Wrestler, Son of WWE Legend, as Walk-on DL
Oklahoma’s defense just got a little bigger.
The Sooners have apparently added wrestler Jacob Henry to the roster as a walk-on defensive lineman.
Henry posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing his new locker in the OU football locker room, with the caption, “Day 1.” He also updated his Twitter/X bio to read, “Defensive tackle at the University of Oklahoma.”
Henry — the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, a three-time U.S. National Weightlifting Champion and two-time Olympian — currently competes as a freshman on the Sooner wrestling team.
As a football player at Vandergrift High School in Austin, he was rated as a 3-star defensive line prospect by 247 Sports.
He was a three-time state placer in high school, including his senior year when he won 37 matches and was runner-up in the Class 6A 285-pound class. He was also a USAW Texas Freestyle State Champion and competed in track and field as a top-four state placer in the shot-put.
“Jacob's work ethic and competitive nature are qualities that fit into the culture that we're building here,” OU wrestling coach Roger Kish said last May when Henry signed. “I’m excited to watch him grow and develop at the next level.”