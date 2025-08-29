Oklahoma Announces Enhancements to Football Fan Experience on Game Days
The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced a series of fan experience enhancements ahead of the 2025 season, which kicks off Saturday at 5 p.m. against Illinois State.
Free Public Tailgating on the North Oval
The university announced free, public tailgating on the historic North Oval, also known as the Parrington Oval. For the first time in university history, fans can set up their tailgates on one of the most recognizable places on campus, creating an electric atmosphere just steps away from the stadium. For general information on OU tailgating, click here.
Community and campus engagement will see a continuation of "Crimson Fridays,” which will feature a vibrant concert series on Campus Corner each Friday before home games, accompanied by special offerings by local retailers. Sooner Nation is encouraged to demonstrate its support by wearing crimson gear each Friday throughout the year.
Additions to the Party at the Palace
The Party at the Palace on the north side of the stadium will offer new opportunities for fans to participate in pre-game activities. With a larger footprint that will extend west of Brooks Mall, fans can expect an array of offerings, including food and beverage trucks, family-friendly activities, LED screens featuring games in progress and live coverage of the Sooners' arrival and more. The one-of-a-kind Red Rocket Ford Model T will also be on display for photo opportunities.
Enhanced Shopping Opportunities
The Jordan Shoe Box Pop-Up Shop returns to Party at the Palace for the second year, giving fans a convenient spot to grab the latest OU game day gear before kickoff.
On the bottom level of The Sooner Shop, located on the west side of the stadium, the all-new EA Sports College Football gaming lounge will take the shopping experience to the next level, letting fans play as the Sooners while they browse for their must-have crimson and cream gear. The lounge will be outfitted with sofas, chairs and three 60-inch TVs, each equipped with PS5 consoles and the newest release of EA Sports College Football 26.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Five Oklahoma Opponents Will Make History in 2025
- Oklahoma Lands Defensive Lineman From Virginia
- How Febechi Nwaiwu Established Himself as One of Oklahoma's Best Offensive Linemen
Concessions Upgrades and Merchandise Additions
Two new concessions partners will be introduced this season: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Conecuh Sausage. Freddy’s will serve fan favorites including steakburgers, chicken tenders, cheese fries, chili cheese fries and frozen custard. Conecuh, the official smoked sausage of OU Athletics, will feature its signature products at Levy-operated stands throughout the concourses and in premium areas.
New menu highlights also include four specialty hot dogs, hot honey funnel cake fries, the Boomer Burger Basket and loaded tater tots.
To improve speed of service, fans will notice new self-checkout technology, expanded grab-and-go kiosks and additional enhancements to the point-of-sale system. Static menu boards have been replaced with dynamic digital menu displays for better visibility and easier navigation. Several stands have received visual upgrades, and a new concession stand on the upper west deck has been added to reduce lines and wait time.
Now in its second year, the exclusive in-stadium Simple Modern drinkware program will feature all-new, limited-edition tumbler designs available at Levy-operated concession stands for each home football game, beginning with a special release at Saturday’s opener.