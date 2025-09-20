All Sooners

Oklahoma-Auburn: LIVE In-Game Observations

Ryan Chapman, Ryan Aber and John Hoover offer their real-time observations from the No. 11 Sooners' SEC opener against the No. 22-ranked Auburn Tigers.

Ryan Chapman, John E. Hoover, Ryan Aber

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer greets fans at the Walk of Champions before the Sooners take on Auburn.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer greets fans at the Walk of Champions before the Sooners take on Auburn. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as the No. 11-ranked Sooners open SEC play against Jackson Arnold and the No. 22 Auburn Tigers. 

1:59 pm.

Eli Bowen is suited up for the first time today. He’s stretching, but it would still be shocking to see him play today. 

Javonnie Gibson was off to the side during the first portion of stretches today, which is business as usual for him thorughout the first four weeks. 

— Chapman 

1:19 p.m.

Jackson Arnold was greeted back to Owen Field by a smattering of boo’s by the OU student section.

Not really a sustained effort, but the students certainly had their eyes on the former Oklahoma quarterback. 

— Chapman 

1:03 p.m.

No real shocks on the final availability report before things get going in Norman.

Last night, offensive linemen Michael Fasusi, Jake Maikkula and Febechi Nwaiwu cemented themselves as available. Defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. is also available after he was listed as questionable early in the week.

The only Sooners listed out for today’s game are defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe and offensive linemen Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor. 

— Chapman 

